Heavy Duty Mining Hose Reels by PitBull available exclusively at Reel Tech

PitBullTM is Australian and New Zealand engineered and manufactured by Reel Tech. Highest quality hose reels with robust construction and versatile features suitable for mining, petroleum, transport and food & beverages industries.

Eliminate the need for an external gearbox with PitB ull’s integrated Australian-designed gearbox and drive mechanisms, which produces a safer rewind speed; the NEW Safer Hydraulic Rewind Drive ensures safe pull force without the need for torque controls.

Hot Dip Galvanised for maximum corrosion protection

Gearbox designed for ͚SAFE‘͛ rewind speeds

Quick change Stainless Steel fluid path for corrosive cleaning chemicals

Heavy duty modular & compact design

Hose size range – ¼” D - 2” D

Rewind - manual, pneumatic, hydraulic or electric

Multi-positional frame mount base

Customised options available:

Ezy-DeployTM– auto hose declutching

FlatWinderTM - automatic hose layering system

Reel-In-ControlTM Remote Control

Follow Me Hose Guide

PIT BULL Hose Reel range suits most common hose sizes:

Series 147 to handle single ¼” through ½” I. D hose

Series 148 to handle single ¾” through 1” I. D hose

Series 149 to handle single ¼” through 1 ½” I. D hose

Series 150 to handle single 1 ½” through 2” I. D hose

Its heavy-duty, modular construction can be used on all indoors, underground and outdoor applications and the PIT BULL Hose Reel can be shipped complete or as knock-down forms for easy assembly.

Count on PitBull Galvanised Reels for:

Outdoor/Indoor Wash-down Applications

Foam Application

Tanker Bay Wash-down

For a quote on the Heavy Duty Hose Reels by PIT BULL please call or email for a direct reply.

http://www.reeltec.com.au/pit-bull-reel