Bolt-On Ergonomic and Safety features for Hannay Reels by Reel Tech

Tech’s patented Bolt-On Innovations are designed to improve safety and reduce handling and operating time. Easily retrofittable to existing reels, makes it easy to upgrade to our latest technology that helps reduce injuries, downtime, hose wear and equipment damage.

Ezy-Deploy™ :Auto Declutching System

No levers, buttons, or electronics required. Just pull and go! Fully automatic “Drag-free” payout with the lowest resistance, EZI-DEPLOY™ clutch systems offers smooth reel operation to minimise operator strain injuries and reduce excessive force that can prematurely damage equipment.

Indispensable for longer hose lengths and larger 1 ½” and 2” hoses.

FLATWINDER™ : Automatic Hose Layering Technology

Readily adapted to any Hannay Reel for efficient easy layering of hose during storage. Minimise injuries, reduce hose damage and increase productivity.

Reel-In-Control™ : Wireless Remote Control

Cut response times and increase safety with frequency hopping technology. This feature allows for safer single user operation and increased productivity.

Safe-R-Reel™ : Rewind Speed Control

Reel Tech’s patented Safe-R-Reel™ easy bolt-on brake cassette is designed for PitBull Spring Reels. Ensuring a controlled speed during rewind while minimising injuries and hose damage.

Follow Me Guide : Swivelling Hose Guide For FlatWinder Systems

