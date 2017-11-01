Series 8 Atlas Copco portable compressors get the job done

The Series 8 range of Atlas Copco portable compressors from Redstar Equipment can be relied upon to get the job done in the field.

Combining efficiency, reliability and convenience in one easily transportable package, Series 8 Atlas Copco portable compressors can produce up to 5m³/min of air, with a full-size fuel tank, aftercooler and generator, all towed behind a normal passenger car with no special driving license required, says Redstar Equipment Sales Manager David Buttigieg.

He explains that the Series 8 compressor range is up to 150kg lighter than comparable models, and comes with the assurance of reduced service time and fuel consumption as well as increased utilisation. These compressors also incorporate the latest design of the HardHat, the legendary canopy that makes them perfect for harsh Australian outdoors.

Atlas Copco XAS 88 kd

The Series 8 range of Atlas Copco portable compressors comprises of 10 new models with air flows of 2-5 m³/min.

According to David, the Series 8 range is designed for minimal downtime with less than 60 minutes of service time and compressor oil service only required once every two years. The HardHat canopy design is based on 11 years of development and protects the compressor against a wide range of conditions. The new compressors are also 12% more fuel efficient and have a 15% smaller footprint than comparable models.

Key features of Series 8 Atlas Copco portable compressors include reliable and high performance Kubota engine; HardHat canopy; starter motor protection; three-layer anti-corrosion (c3) paint system; anti-airlock system for guaranteed starting; spillage-free frame; battery cut-off switch; and encased wire routings for extra protection.

Options available for the range include adjustable towbar with brakes; adjustable towbar without brakes; fixed towbar with brakes; fixed towbar without brakes; DoT approved undercarriage; support mounted design with support leg; jockey wheel; road signalisation + wheel chocks; towing eye (DIN, NATO, AC, BNA, ITA, GB, ball coupling); loose ball coupling; special colours; cold start capability; toolbox; aftercooler + water separator; aftercooler + water separator + reheater; aftercooler bypass; additional fuel filter; safety cartridge; lubricator; non-return valve; tilt protection; air filter vacuum system; hose reel; and 4th O/L valve (simple attachment).