PT Rescue now offers the full range of AWG fire products and Alco monitors

PT Hydraulics Australia announces the appointment of PT Rescue as the exclusive distributor for the full range of AWG fire products and Alco monitors in Australia and New Zealand. This distributorship will provide the local market with direct access to one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of fire products. The product range includes couplings, fittings, nozzles and branchpipes, monitors, pump accessories, preventative fire protection, and firefighting equipment.

Couplings

Storz, BSP Thread, Multilug System, British Standard, French Standard, North American Standard, Russian Standard, Italian Standard, Spanish Standard, Finnish Standard, Norwegian Standard and Swedish Standard.

Fittings

Standpipes, suction strainers, ejector pumps, hoses, Siameses, dividers, pressure relief valves and inductors.

Nozzles and Branchpipes

Flow nozzles, fixed flow nozzles, automatic nozzles, pistol grip nozzles, combi nozzles and special application nozzles.

Monitors

A comprehensive modular product portfolio allows full customisation to the exact needs of the application.

Pump Accessories

Pressure valves, ball valves, piston intake valves and gate valves.

Preventative Fire Protection

Landing valves, pressure reducer couplings and building supply fittings.

More information on AWG fire products and Alco monitors can be accessed on the PT Rescue website.