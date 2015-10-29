PT Rescue Now Exclusive Distributor for the full range of AWG Fire Products and Alco Ground and Vehicle Monitors in Australia and NZ

PT Rescue is very excited to announce that we are now the Exclusive Distributor for the full range of AWG Fire Products & Alco Monitors in Australia & New Zealand. This will give the local market access to one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of Fire Products, all backed by PT Rescue’s product expertise, service capability and stockholding. We look forward to introducing these products and sharing more information in the coming months. In the meantime, below is a very brief look at some of the huge range of products on offer:

Couplings

A full range of Storz, BSP Thread, Multilug System, British Standard, French Standard, North American Standard, Russian Standard, Italian Standard, Spanish Standard, Finnish Standard, Norwegian Standard and Swedish Standard.

Fittings

Standpipes, Suction Strainers, Ejector Pumps, Hoses, Siameses, Dividers, Pressure Relief Valves and Inductors.

Nozzles & Branchpipes

Select Flow Nozzles, Fixed Flow Nozzles, Automatic Nozzles, Pistol Grip Nozzles, Combi Nozzles, Special Application

Monitors

A Comprehensive Modular Product Portfolio allows full customisation to your exact needs.

Pump Accessories

Pressure Valves, Ball Valves, Piston Intake Valves & Gate Valves.

Preventative Fire Protection

Landing Valves, Pressure Reducer Couplings and Building Supply Fittings.