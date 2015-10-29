Search
PT Rescue Now Exclusive Distributor for the full range of AWG Fire Products and Alco Ground and Vehicle Monitors in Australia and NZ

PT Rescue Now Exclusive Distributor for the full range of AWG Fire Products and Alco Ground and Vehicle Monitors in Australia and NZ

by PT Hydraulics Australia
03 95628800

PT Rescue is very excited to announce that we are now the Exclusive Distributor for the full range of AWG Fire Products & Alco Monitors in Australia & New Zealand. This will give the local market access to one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of Fire Products, all backed by PT Rescue’s product expertise, service capability and stockholding. We look forward to introducing these products and sharing more information in the coming months. In the meantime, below is a very brief look at some of the huge range of products on offer:

Couplings

A full range of Storz, BSP Thread, Multilug System, British Standard, French Standard, North American Standard, Russian Standard, Italian Standard, Spanish Standard, Finnish Standard, Norwegian Standard and Swedish Standard.

Fittings

Standpipes, Suction Strainers, Ejector Pumps, Hoses, Siameses, Dividers, Pressure Relief Valves and Inductors.

Nozzles & Branchpipes

Select Flow Nozzles, Fixed Flow Nozzles, Automatic Nozzles, Pistol Grip Nozzles, Combi Nozzles, Special Application

Monitors

A Comprehensive Modular Product Portfolio allows full customisation to your exact needs.

Pump Accessories 

Pressure Valves, Ball Valves, Piston Intake Valves & Gate Valves.

Preventative Fire Protection

Landing Valves, Pressure Reducer Couplings and Building Supply Fittings.

Related PT Hydraulics Australia News

Supplier news
PT Rescue releases new compact and mobile battery powered fan BATfan
29/10/15 - PT Hydraulics Australia has launched a new battery operated PPV for firefighting applications from Leader.
Supplier news
ECOPOL F3 HC – Environment friendly firefighting foams for hydrocarbon risks
24/10/15 - PT Hydraulics Australia presents ECOPOL F3 HC, a specially designed foam concentrate that can effectively fight hydrocarbon fires.
Supplier news
Concept fire fighting vehicles featuring CTD foam dosing systems go on the road
17/04/14 - PT Hydraulics Australia partnered with SEM Fire & Rescue and two other equipment suppliers in late 2013 to build two concept fire fighting vehicles.
Supplier news
Biodegradable firefighting foams working with the environment to put out fires
16/04/14 - Bio Ex Foam, distributed in Australia and New Zealand by PT Hydraulics Australia offers a range of firefighting foams.
Supplier news
PT Hydraulics Australia provide some suggestions to maintain hydraulic hoses
06/04/09 - Hydraulic hoses often experience wear and tear and require regular checks as with all tools and pumps after each use or training session. Damaged or leaking hoses are hazardous and can cause serious i

19 Ricketts Rd
Mount Waverley
VIC 3149
Tel: 03 95628800
Fax: 03 9562 8080

