Search
Home > Health & Safety > Fire and Electrical Safety > PT Hydraulics Australia > PT Poly Bodies hit the market

PT Poly Bodies hit the market

by PT Hydraulics Australia
Visit Website
logo
03 95628800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The PT Polypropylene plastic bodies are suitable for utes and vans and are ideal for any users that want a lightweight indestructible ute pick up body. Manufactured from Polypropylene plastic, PT Poly Bodies possess many advantages over current aluminium and fiberglass designs.

As a rule of thumb, Polypropylene is 10% - 20% lighter than a comparable steel or aluminium build, this ultimately increases the vehicle payload and provides improved vehicle economy. Our Polypropylene bodies come with a10+ year warrantyand can be swapped onto new chassis, year after year, without compromising this warranty. PT Poly Bodies provide an alternative to the traditional steel service body materials that are prone to rust and corrosion, and to fibreglass bodies which are susceptible to cracking. Our true, long-life bodies will provide an outstanding appearance year after year on chassis after chassis. In addition, these bodies are lighter in weight than conventional steel or fiberglass bodies, thereby allowing for increased payload or improved fuel economy.

The polypropylene used is 12mm thick for the walls and 15mm for the frame and seams are welded, giving the body incredible strength. PT Poly Bodies are extremely durable and have a superb resistance to impact due to their strength and flexibility. In most low speed impacts there is little or no damage as the polypropylene absorbs the impact and springs back into its original shape, at a higher speed the plastic eliminates the shock transfer through the body keeping damage to a minimum. Polypropylene will not crack, corrode or suffer from stress fractures associated with driving on gutted corrugations of the Australian outback roads. Our bodies are so strong they can withstand the impact of a sledgehammer, try that on a steel or fiberglass body!

PT Poly Bodies offers the following advantages over traditional aluminium and fiberglass designs.

  • Tailored to suit an individual’s requirement dependent on equipment to be carried
  • Lifetime warranty (10 years plus)
  • Lightweight – increase in the vehicles payload
  • Corrosion resistance – able to withstand a variety of aggressive chemicals
  • Heat resistance
  • Durability – will not crack like GRP or corrode like metal
  • Impact resistance and reparability (can be hit with a sledge hammer with no damage) – can be plastic welded in the event of accident damage
  • Load bearing roof – no need for additional roof racks
  • Low maintenance
  • Excellent internal visibility and sound insulation
  • Doesn’t absorb heat, little or no heat build-up inside of the body
  • 100% recyclable at end of life

Our polypropylene bodies can be fully customised and manufactured to fit any make or model, double cab, Extra cab, Single cab ute which can new or a used vehicle. Their internal design is also tailored to carry the individual customers equipment as required. Customers can get three or four swap-outs of a body if they are changing over vehicles every three or so years.

Contact PT Hydraulics Australia for more information.

PT Hydraulics Australia information and contact details

Related PT Hydraulics Australia News

Supplier news
Bio Ex firefighting foams – biodegradable and fluorine-free
16/03/17 - PT Hydraulics Australia presents Bio Ex, a range of eco-friendly firefighting foams that combine biodegradability with a fluorine-free formula.
Supplier news
New polypropylene bodies for vehicles for greater durability and fuel savings
02/02/17 - PT Hydraulics Australia announces a new range of polypropylene bodies from PT Rescue featuring a lightweight construction with long-term advantages.
Supplier news
PT Rescue releases new compact and mobile battery powered fan BATfan
29/10/15 - PT Hydraulics Australia has launched a new battery operated PPV for firefighting applications from Leader.
Supplier news
ECOPOL F3 HC – Environment friendly firefighting foams for hydrocarbon risks
24/10/15 - PT Hydraulics Australia presents ECOPOL F3 HC, a specially designed foam concentrate that can effectively fight hydrocarbon fires.
Supplier news
PT Hydraulics releases biodegradable, fluorine free fire fighting foams
24/10/14 - PT Hydraulics Australia announces the availability of a new range of firefighting foams that minimise the negative impact on the environment.
View all PT Hydraulics Australia news

Contact PT Hydraulics Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
19 Ricketts Rd
Mount Waverley
VIC 3149
Tel: 03 95628800
Fax: 03 9562 8080

Contact PT Hydraulics Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Polypropylene | Polypropylene Plastic | Fire Control | Fire Control Equipment | Fire Control Solutions | Fire Control Systems | Fire Equipment | Fire Fighting Foams | Fire Fighting Nozzles | Fire Fighting Pumps | Fire Hose Fittings | Fire Management Equipment | Fire Management Systems |
View All