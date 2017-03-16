PT Poly Bodies hit the market

The PT Polypropylene plastic bodies are suitable for utes and vans and are ideal for any users that want a lightweight indestructible ute pick up body. Manufactured from Polypropylene plastic, PT Poly Bodies possess many advantages over current aluminium and fiberglass designs.

As a rule of thumb, Polypropylene is 10% - 20% lighter than a comparable steel or aluminium build, this ultimately increases the vehicle payload and provides improved vehicle economy. Our Polypropylene bodies come with a10+ year warrantyand can be swapped onto new chassis, year after year, without compromising this warranty. PT Poly Bodies provide an alternative to the traditional steel service body materials that are prone to rust and corrosion, and to fibreglass bodies which are susceptible to cracking. Our true, long-life bodies will provide an outstanding appearance year after year on chassis after chassis. In addition, these bodies are lighter in weight than conventional steel or fiberglass bodies, thereby allowing for increased payload or improved fuel economy.

The polypropylene used is 12mm thick for the walls and 15mm for the frame and seams are welded, giving the body incredible strength. PT Poly Bodies are extremely durable and have a superb resistance to impact due to their strength and flexibility. In most low speed impacts there is little or no damage as the polypropylene absorbs the impact and springs back into its original shape, at a higher speed the plastic eliminates the shock transfer through the body keeping damage to a minimum. Polypropylene will not crack, corrode or suffer from stress fractures associated with driving on gutted corrugations of the Australian outback roads. Our bodies are so strong they can withstand the impact of a sledgehammer, try that on a steel or fiberglass body!

PT Poly Bodies offers the following advantages over traditional aluminium and fiberglass designs.

Tailored to suit an individual’s requirement dependent on equipment to be carried

Lifetime warranty (10 years plus)

Lightweight – increase in the vehicles payload

Corrosion resistance – able to withstand a variety of aggressive chemicals

Heat resistance

Durability – will not crack like GRP or corrode like metal

Impact resistance and reparability (can be hit with a sledge hammer with no damage) – can be plastic welded in the event of accident damage

Load bearing roof – no need for additional roof racks

Low maintenance

Excellent internal visibility and sound insulation

Doesn’t absorb heat, little or no heat build-up inside of the body

100% recyclable at end of life

Our polypropylene bodies can be fully customised and manufactured to fit any make or model, double cab, Extra cab, Single cab ute which can new or a used vehicle. Their internal design is also tailored to carry the individual customers equipment as required. Customers can get three or four swap-outs of a body if they are changing over vehicles every three or so years.

Contact PT Hydraulics Australia for more information.