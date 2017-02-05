New WASP Stability Protection Unit from PT Rescue

PT Rescue has expanded their product offering to include the new WASP Stability Protection Unit.

The WASP (Warning Alarm for Stability Protection) is an innovative, portable, light weight and simple to use monitoring system suitable for various emergency scenarios. Set up takes just seconds and it can deployed in a range of positions due to its various attachment capabilities. Once set up, it provides a visual and audible early warning detection system for any movement or vibration that could potentially put rescue personnel and/or the public in danger.

Developed in the UK by experienced fire fighters in conjunction with DATUM, a structural monitoring specialist company, the WASP is designed to meet the rigorous and precise technical specifications for use in the harshest of rescue environments. Designed to detect the slightest movement, the WASP is ideal for use in collapsed buildings and structures, structural fires, road traffic accidents and collapsed trenches. Structural and mechanical failures and disturbances can also be monitored using the WASP.