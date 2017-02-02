New polypropylene bodies for vehicles for greater durability and fuel savings

I would like to enquire about PT Hydraulics Australia

Vehicle bodies fabricated in polypropylene material offer several advantages over traditional body building methods

PT Hydraulics Australia announces a new range of polypropylene bodies from PT Rescue featuring a lightweight construction with long-term advantages.

Ideal for Utes and emergency service vehicles, the new polypropylene vehicle bodies are manufactured from polypropylene sheets, with all components cut using modern computer controlled routing machines, and handmade and welded together using the latest plastic welding equipment.

Vehicle bodies fabricated in polypropylene material offer several advantages over traditional body building methods including a lighter construction allowing increased payload and fuel savings; freedom from rust, corrosion, cracking, chipping or peeling; zero maintenance; long operational life; excellent impact- and chemical resistance; 100% recyclability at end-of-life; easy cleaning and disinfection; leak-proof construction; electrical insulating properties; and good sound insulation.

These vehicle bodies can also incorporate built-in water tanks and also be re-mounted multiple times.

Read more about PT Rescue’s polypropylene bodies online.