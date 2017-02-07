New Lukas shark tooth spreaders in a lighter, more powerful design

PT Hydraulics Australia introduces two new shark tooth spreaders from the Lukas eDRAULIC second generation rescue tools range featuring a lighter but more powerful design.

The new shark tooth spreaders from Lukas Rescue, Lukas SP333 and Lukas SP555 are available in both battery and conventional hydraulic options. Offering increased power compared to their predecessors, the rescue tools feature a new shark tooth tip design with four rows of sharp teeth that maximise the bite and grip during spreading applications and also speed up the job at hand.

The SP333 and SP555 shark tooth spreaders also have the squeezing plates integrated directly into the spreader arms. These plates now come as a standard feature and are particularly useful when the tools are being used to crush steel and other materials.

The Lukas rescue tools include: SP333E2, 12% lighter and 20% stronger than the SP300E2; SP333, 23% lighter and 20% stronger than the SP300; SP555E2, 16% lighter and 4% stronger than the SP310E2; and SP555, 18% lighter and 13% stronger than the SP310.

