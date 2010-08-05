New BOSS Hydraulics AG Cylinders from PT Hydraulics Australia
The BOSS Hydraulic cylinder line was developed by PT Hydraulics Australia to provide a high quality replacement for most brands of cylinders at a lower cost to OEM's, resellers and repair shops. We pride ourselves on supplying high quality products that are backed by the service and support our customers deserve.
On the back of ongoing success, the BOSS Hydraulic cylinder line has expanded into a large selection of many different welded cylinders - our most innovative BOSS “AGI” model features dual UN O-ring ports on both ends of the cylinder. All BOSS Hydraulic cylinders are designed and engineered by PT Hydraulics, tested before dispatch and backed by a One Year Manufacturer’s Warranty.Cylinders are available in a range of strokes in 1.5”, 2”, 2.5”, 3”, 3.5” and 4” Bore and possess the following feature and benefits -
- Dual Ported UN-Oring threads - This great innovation provides you with 2 ports at the rod end and 2 ports at the rear clevis end of the cylinder. No more stocking both A & B ported cylinders.
- Hard Chrome Plated Piston Rod - AISI K1045 Material.
- CDSM Honed Barrel.
- Rod Gland manufactured from ASTM A536 ductile iron.
- Steel 2 Piece Piston - O-ring seal to rod gives no leak situation.
- Rod End Clevis - Cast iron. Rear clevis mount - Cast Steel.
- Cylinders supplied with port sealing plugs & shipped in plastic bag - this prevents dirt ingress during transportation & storage.
- All cylinders are 100% pre pressure tested. Providing the customer full confidence in purchase.
