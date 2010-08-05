New BOSS Hydraulics AG Cylinders from PT Hydraulics Australia

The BOSS Hydraulic cylinder line was developed by PT Hydraulics Australia to provide a high quality replacement for most brands of cylinders at a lower cost to OEM's, resellers and repair shops. We pride ourselves on supplying high quality products that are backed by the service and support our customers deserve.

On the back of ongoing success, the BOSS Hydraulic cylinder line has expanded into a large selection of many different welded cylinders - our most innovative BOSS “AGI” model features dual UN O-ring ports on both ends of the cylinder. All BOSS Hydraulic cylinders are designed and engineered by PT Hydraulics, tested before dispatch and backed by a One Year Manufacturer’s Warranty.Cylinders are available in a range of strokes in 1.5”, 2”, 2.5”, 3”, 3.5” and 4” Bore and possess the following feature and benefits -