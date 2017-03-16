Bio Ex firefighting foams – biodegradable and fluorine-free

PT Hydraulics Australia presents Bio Ex, a range of eco-friendly firefighting foams that combine biodegradability with a fluorine-free formula to minimise impact on the environment.

Distributed in Australia and New Zealand by PT Hydraulics, the Bio Ex range of firefighting foams includes Bio for C, Biofilm 3S, Ecopol and Bio T3.

Bio for C

A wetting and foaming additive for forest fire, urban fire and industrial firefighting applications, Bio for C can be used at very low concentrations. Benefits include ability to deeply penetrate all solids, multiplying the extinguishing power; low, medium and high expansion for all known equipment; nitrate-free formulation also inhibiting metal corrosion; effectiveness on all hydrocarbon fires, including vehicle fires; and fluorine-free and biodegradable foam harmless for the environment.

Biofilm 3S

Biofilm 3S is a fluorosynthetic foam AFFF formulated exclusively on a surfactant combination. The aqueous film-forming property of AFFF gives Biofilm 3S a high speed of extinction on hydrocarbon fires by insulating the fuel surface from the air. In addition to offering benefits such as reduced fuel pickup, enhanced extinction speed and strengthened burnback resistance, Biofilm 3S creates a foam blanket when used at medium expansion; has a totally glycol-free formulation; and contains lower organic mass eliminating any potential toxicity.

Ecopol

An environment-friendly alternative to traditional foam concentrates, Ecopol’s new generation synthetic FFF (Fluorocompound-Free Foam) AR foam concentrate is based on a combination of hydrophilic natural polymers and surfactants resistant to contamination. A low, medium and high expansion foam, Ecopol is effective on hydrocarbon fires and polar solvent fires. It is approved as a 3X3 and a 3X6, enabling the user to select the concentration of use at 3% or 6% depending on the chosen proportioning system.

Also biodegradable and fluorine-free, Ecopol has been successfully tested on numerous fires involving acetone, methanol, isopropanol, THF, diethyl ether, toluene and ethyl acetate.

Bio T3

A synthetic foam designed for training purposes, Bio T3 is based on a combination of surfactants selected for their foaming property and fast drainage time. A low, medium or high expansion foam, Bio T3 can be used in all kinds of training situations, and is a harmless and totally biodegradable product, making it one of the most environment-friendly solutions on the market.