ProDesign's celebration range of confetti, streamers and launchers

ProDesign offer the exciting Celebration range of confetti, streamers and launchers in Australia.

The Celebration range is a system of disposable confetti and streamer launchers powered by compressed gas and feature a safe and regulation free alternative to pyrotechnic effects.

The launchers are available in several sizes firing up to 25m and covering over 140m2 and include bright and colourful preloaded mixture of multi-coloured paper and metallic confetti and streamers, all flame proofed and colourfast.

Operation of the handheld units is as simple as twisting the base. An electric remote controlled range is also available for larger events.

The handheld disposable series includes:

40cm Cannon - Suitable for smaller venues or where a controlled environment is required.

80cm Cannon - Suitable for larger venues or outside events where a dramatic and vivid effect is required.

Champagne Cannon - Looking the part for any celebration, the Champagne Cannon comes in a large (62cm) and small (42cm) size. A small safety pin that is removed prior to firing minimises any possibility of accidentally discharging the device before required.

Introducing the new Streamer Launchers. These launchers have 40 x 1.5cm at 10m long multi-coloured Paper or Mylar streamers inside, ready to create a dramatic impact to any event, inside or out.

80cm Cannon with 40 Paper Streamers

80cm Cannon with 40 Mylar Streamers

The electric disposable series include:

The electric barrels are available in 27cm and 76cm lengths to compliment any sized venue, and come with the same comprehensive confetti and streamer fillers.

Empty handheld and electric barrels are available for customised use such as rose petals for weddings, etc.

ProDesign also offer a comprehensive range of separate effect consumables. These include Confetti Paper, Confetti Mylar, Streamer Paper Tube, Streamer Mylar Tube, Hearts and Snowflakes in various colours, shapes and sizes.

Please note that as the Cannons used compressed Gas, they are not able to be shipped by Air.