ProDesign introduce new HD version of the Altair Extreme Wireless Beltpacks

ProDesign is pleased to announce the lasted HD version of the popular Extreme Wireless Beltpack from Altair. Manufactured in Europe, the latest series is designed with Australian conditions in mind.

The Altair WBP-210HD / 212HD are fully compatible with the WB-200/202 & WB-200HD/202HD Master Stations. These models have been conceived for diverse extreme applications and boast advantages such as…

100Hz-7Khz Audio Quality

Bluetooth Interface

Twin Mode (2 beltpacks without Base Staion)

Standard & Miniature Sized XLR-4 Connectors

Long Life Li-Ion Battery

Secondary Emergency Battery

3mm ABS Housing

Rubberised Corners

Stress Resistant Beltclip

These Beltpacks are especially suited to environments that include…

Outside Broadcasts

Construction Sites

Drilling Rigs

Police and Emergency Services Training

In-field UAV Communications

Sports

Schools

Community Theatres

Features:

Digitally Encrypted Communications

License free frequency operation - 1.9Ghz DECT

Dual Internal Diversity antenna system for minimum dropout

15 hours battery life in full duplex plus 4-6 hours emergency reserve

Selectable dynamic or electret headsets

Vibration and buzzer call system

On-board Colour Screen:

Remaining Battery Life

Signal Strength

Pack Number, Name & Channel

Vibration and Buzzer Mode

Model Dependent Features:

Single or Dual Channel

Stage Announce Ability

Strobe Call Warning

For further information, please contact ProDesign.