ProDesign introduce new HD version of the Altair Extreme Wireless Beltpacks

by ProDesign Lighting
08 94098964

ProDesign is pleased to announce the lasted HD version of the popular Extreme Wireless Beltpack from Altair. Manufactured in Europe, the latest series is designed with Australian conditions in mind.

The Altair WBP-210HD / 212HD are fully compatible with the WB-200/202 & WB-200HD/202HD Master Stations. These models have been conceived for diverse extreme applications and boast advantages such as…

  • 100Hz-7Khz Audio Quality
  • Bluetooth Interface
  • Twin Mode (2 beltpacks without Base Staion)
  • Standard & Miniature Sized XLR-4 Connectors
  • Long Life Li-Ion Battery
  • Secondary Emergency Battery
  • 3mm ABS Housing
  • Rubberised Corners
  • Stress Resistant Beltclip

These Beltpacks are especially suited to environments that include…

  • Outside Broadcasts
  • Construction Sites
  • Drilling Rigs
  • Police and Emergency Services Training
  • In-field UAV Communications
  • Sports
  • Schools
  • Community Theatres

Features:

  • Digitally Encrypted Communications
  • License free frequency operation - 1.9Ghz DECT
  • Dual Internal Diversity antenna system for minimum dropout
  • 15 hours battery life in full duplex plus 4-6 hours emergency reserve
  • Selectable dynamic or electret headsets
  • Vibration and buzzer call system

On-board Colour Screen:

  • Remaining Battery Life
  • Signal Strength
  • Pack Number, Name & Channel
  • Vibration and Buzzer Mode

Model Dependent Features:

  • Single or Dual Channel
  • Stage Announce Ability
  • Strobe Call Warning

For further information, please contact ProDesign.

ProDesign Lighting information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
WBP-210HD and WBP-212HD Data
(779 Kb)
 PDF
WBS-200HD Data
(826 Kb)
 PDF
WBS-202HD Data
(876 Kb)
 PDF
WBP-200HD and WBP-202HD Data
(732 Kb)

Contact ProDesign Lighting

6 Adare Way
Kingsley
WA 6026
Tel: 08 94098964
Fax: 08 9309 2541

