ProDesign introduce new HD version of the Altair Extreme Wireless Beltpacks
ProDesign is pleased to announce the lasted HD version of the popular Extreme Wireless Beltpack from Altair. Manufactured in Europe, the latest series is designed with Australian conditions in mind.
The Altair WBP-210HD / 212HD are fully compatible with the WB-200/202 & WB-200HD/202HD Master Stations. These models have been conceived for diverse extreme applications and boast advantages such as…
- 100Hz-7Khz Audio Quality
- Bluetooth Interface
- Twin Mode (2 beltpacks without Base Staion)
- Standard & Miniature Sized XLR-4 Connectors
- Long Life Li-Ion Battery
- Secondary Emergency Battery
- 3mm ABS Housing
- Rubberised Corners
- Stress Resistant Beltclip
These Beltpacks are especially suited to environments that include…
- Outside Broadcasts
- Construction Sites
- Drilling Rigs
- Police and Emergency Services Training
- In-field UAV Communications
- Sports
- Schools
- Community Theatres
Features:
- Digitally Encrypted Communications
- License free frequency operation - 1.9Ghz DECT
- Dual Internal Diversity antenna system for minimum dropout
- 15 hours battery life in full duplex plus 4-6 hours emergency reserve
- Selectable dynamic or electret headsets
- Vibration and buzzer call system
On-board Colour Screen:
- Remaining Battery Life
- Signal Strength
- Pack Number, Name & Channel
- Vibration and Buzzer Mode
Model Dependent Features:
- Single or Dual Channel
- Stage Announce Ability
- Strobe Call Warning
For further information, please contact ProDesign.
