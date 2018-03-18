Polex’s diverse range of cyclones

Cyclones are primarily used for the collection of dust particles from an airstream in a processing or manufacturing environment. Offered by Polex Environmental Engineering in a broad range of models in various materials and finishes, these cyclones find application in powder processing plants, timber workshops and manufacturing plants.

Featuring a fully welded galvanised sheetmetal construction, Polex cyclones are available in different specifications in terms of body and air discharge diameter, height, thickness and airflow capacity to meet the diverse requirements of end applications.

Cyclones are generally used for pre-separation of large dust particles from an airstream while finer and lighter particles are generally collected by fabric dust collectors located further downstream of the process. Rotary valves connected to the cyclone’s product discharge feed the collected dust into collection bins below, or into other equipment such as screw conveyors, transfer fans and silos. A cyclone can be designed for specific airflow requirements.

How it works

Polluted air first enters the cyclone through a rectangular inlet near the top, producing a centrifugal force that pushes the dusty air downwards. While the heavier dust particles are forced onto the walls of the cyclone due to the centrifugal force only to fall into the bin below, the lighter and finer particles travel up through a cylindrical tube located in the centre of the cyclone and exit for further filtration by other equipment such as fabric dust collectors downstream.

Polex cyclones are available with various options such as fans, dust collectors, ducting, silencers, electric controls and rotary valves.

For more information, please visit the Polex website.