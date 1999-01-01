Polex MDC PC Reverse Pulse Cartridge Filters Dust Collectors
MDC PC Reverse Pulse Cartridge Filters
Suitable for fine and dry dust and low dust loading.
Large filters are to reduce foot print.
Advanced design and filtration capabilities, high performance dust collectors.
Reliable.
Efficient.
Longer life.
Easy maintenance.
Optimal airflow with minimal erosion.Polex Environmental Engineering information and contact details
