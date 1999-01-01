Search

Polex MDC PC Reverse Pulse Cartridge Filters Dust Collectors

by Polex Environmental Engineering
Visit Website
MDC-36000
MDC-36000
logo
02 97381777

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

MDC PC Reverse Pulse Cartridge Filters

Suitable for fine and dry dust and low dust loading.

Large filters are to reduce foot print.

Advanced design and filtration capabilities, high performance dust collectors.

Reliable.

Efficient.

Longer life.

Easy maintenance.

Optimal airflow with minimal erosion.

Polex Environmental Engineering information and contact details

Contact Polex Environmental Engineering

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
343-345 Chisholm Rd
Auburn
NSW 2144
Tel: 02 97381777
Fax: 02 9738 1999

Contact Polex Environmental Engineering

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox