Polex MDC P Reverse Pulse Bag Type Dust Collectors

by Polex Environmental Engineering
Filtration of fine dust.

Continuous cleaning of filters for constant suction.

Improved operations.

Increased productivity.

Reduced emissions.

Lower power usage with VSD.

Reliable.

High efficiency.

Compact dust control system.

Modular design.

