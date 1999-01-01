Polex MDC P Reverse Pulse Bag Type Dust Collectors
Polex MDC P Reverse Pulse Bag Type Dust Collectors
Filtration of fine dust.
Continuous cleaning of filters for constant suction.
Improved operations.
Increased productivity.
Reduced emissions.
Lower power usage with VSD.
Reliable.
High efficiency.
Compact dust control system.
Modular design.Polex Environmental Engineering information and contact details
Contact Polex Environmental Engineering
Social links:
(Head office) Update these details
343-345 Chisholm Rd
Auburn
NSW 2144
Tel: 02 97381777
Fax: 02 9738 1999
Contact Polex Environmental Engineering
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.