Search

Particulate Scrubbers

by Polex Environmental Engineering
Visit Website
Scrubber
Scrubber
logo
02 97381777

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Polex Particulate Scrubbers

Remove particles and or/gases from polluted air from an industrial exhaust system.

Low maintenance.

Effective air pollution control device, that removes dust particles by capturing them in liquid droplets.

Can handle high temperature and moisture.

Can be used to filter certain explosive dust.

Used in food manufacturing, grain processing facilities, foundries, metals and fiberglass processing.

Polex Environmental Engineering information and contact details

Contact Polex Environmental Engineering

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
343-345 Chisholm Rd
Auburn
NSW 2144
Tel: 02 97381777
Fax: 02 9738 1999

Contact Polex Environmental Engineering

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox