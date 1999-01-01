Particulate Scrubbers
Remove particles and or/gases from polluted air from an industrial exhaust system.
Low maintenance.
Effective air pollution control device, that removes dust particles by capturing them in liquid droplets.
Can handle high temperature and moisture.
Can be used to filter certain explosive dust.
Used in food manufacturing, grain processing facilities, foundries, metals and fiberglass processing.Polex Environmental Engineering information and contact details
