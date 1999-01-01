Search

Industrial Cyclone Separator

by Polex Environmental Engineering
DGI - Cyclone and fan
DGI - Cyclone and fan
02 97381777

Polex Cyclone

Economical industrial cyclone separator.

Centrifugal separator for high dust loading.

Heavy duty construction for long life.

Low maintenance.

Designed to remove course material from a dust stream before reaching a baghouse filter.

Suitable for manufacturing industries, mining and agriculture

343-345 Chisholm Rd
Auburn
NSW 2144
Tel: 02 97381777
Fax: 02 9738 1999

