Industrial Cyclone Separator
Economical industrial cyclone separator.
Centrifugal separator for high dust loading.
Heavy duty construction for long life.
Low maintenance.
Designed to remove course material from a dust stream before reaching a baghouse filter.
Suitable for manufacturing industries, mining and agriculture
343-345 Chisholm Rd
Auburn
NSW 2144
Tel: 02 97381777
Fax: 02 9738 1999
