Search
Home > Dust & Fume Extraction Systems at UTS Feit Off-Site Facilty, March 2018

Dust & Fume Extraction Systems at UTS Feit Off-Site Facilty, March 2018

By Polex Environmental Engineering 11 June 2018
Supplier News
article image
logo
02 97381777

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Polex recently supplied and installed several dust and fume extraction systems for Fredon, at the new UTS Feit- Lord St, Botany Campus, in Sydney NSW.

Equipment supplied comprised of a MDC 4000 PC 5.5 kW dust collector, MDC 6000 PC 15 kW dust collector, MDC 4000 PC 7.5 kW dust collector, MDC 2000 PC 3 kW dust collector and the MDC 6000 PC dust collector, fans, fume arms, hose, ducting and fire dampers.

The dust and fume extraction systems will be filtering timber, metal, concrete and composite fibres at the new UTS campus.

Project was completed in early 2018. 

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox