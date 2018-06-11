Dust & Fume Extraction Systems at UTS Feit Off-Site Facilty, March 2018

I would like to enquire about Polex Environmental Engineering

Polex recently supplied and installed several dust and fume extraction systems for Fredon, at the new UTS Feit- Lord St, Botany Campus, in Sydney NSW.

Equipment supplied comprised of a MDC 4000 PC 5.5 kW dust collector, MDC 6000 PC 15 kW dust collector, MDC 4000 PC 7.5 kW dust collector, MDC 2000 PC 3 kW dust collector and the MDC 6000 PC dust collector, fans, fume arms, hose, ducting and fire dampers.

The dust and fume extraction systems will be filtering timber, metal, concrete and composite fibres at the new UTS campus.

Project was completed in early 2018.