Three Phase Reciprocating Compressor Range

by Pilot Air
Pilot Air Three Phase Reciprocating Air Compressor
1300667579

The Pilot Air three phase industrial range, setting the standard for long life and reliability for over thirty five years.

Featuring:

  • Australian built – Pilot Air’s seal of quality
  • Ideal for workshops or factories
  • Twin cast iron cylinder, Italian made pump
  • High performance, heavy duty componentry – ensures reliability and longevity
  • Energy efficient MEPS approved electric motors – minimise energy costs
  • Air receiver to AS1210-3 – suits workplace use
  • Vertical configuration available with small footprint. Ideal where floor space is limited.
  • Custom built compressors available to meet your exact requirements. Contact us to find out more.
  • Three year compressor pump warranty
Pilot Air information and contact details

Contact Pilot Air

Service & Spare Parts
21-25 Stubbs Street,
Auburn, Sydney
NSW 2144
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (02) 9648 3362
Statewide Agencies
Unit 7/ 400 Grand Junction Rd,
Mansfield Park, Adelaide
SA 5012
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (08) 8347 4660
Air & Power
7-9 Fisher Street,
Belmont, Perth 
WA 6104
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (08) 9277 4040
2/339 Archerfield Road,
Richlands
QLD 4077
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (07) 3375 7388
Melbourne VIC
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (02) 9648 3362
Head Office & Manufacturing
115 Beaconsfield Street,
Silverwater, Sydney
NSW 2128
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (02) 9648 3362

