Three Phase Reciprocating Compressor Range
by Pilot Air
The Pilot Air three phase industrial range, setting the standard for long life and reliability for over thirty five years.
Featuring:
- Australian built – Pilot Air’s seal of quality
- Ideal for workshops or factories
- Twin cast iron cylinder, Italian made pump
- High performance, heavy duty componentry – ensures reliability and longevity
- Energy efficient MEPS approved electric motors – minimise energy costs
- Air receiver to AS1210-3 – suits workplace use
- Vertical configuration available with small footprint. Ideal where floor space is limited.
- Custom built compressors available to meet your exact requirements. Contact us to find out more.
- Three year compressor pump warranty
