Refrigerated Compressed Air Dryers
by Pilot Air
Pilot Air Refrigerated Compressed Air Dryers – ACT Dryer Series, featuring:
ELECTRONIC CONTROL PANEL
- Operation of the dryer is monitored by a digital thermometer in the control panel.
HOT GAS BY-PASS VALVE
- This innovative new design, incorporating greater precision and accuracy, prevents the formation of ice inside the evaporator under any load condition. The valve is set during final testing and no further adjustments are needed.
CONDENSATE DRAIN
- All models are fitted with a timed electronic drain. Discharge and pause times are adjustable.
CONDENSER
- Generous sizing of the condenser ensures maximum performance of the refrigerant circuit and the ability to operate with changes in the ambient conditions. Easy access to the condenser for cleaning and maintenance.
Benefits of using Aluminium Cooling Technology refrigerated air dryers:
- REDUCE DOWN TIME –The presence of moisture and other contaminants in compressed air can cause pneumatic valves and instruments to stick and malfunction. As a result, many manufacturers of this equipment insist on clean dry air as a condition of warranty.
- LOWER EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE COSTS – Moisture can wash away lubricants used in pneumatic tools, decreasing their life span.
- IMPROVE PRODUCT FINISH – Poor painting or blasting due to moisture or particulates in the compressed air can result in an inferior job, resulting in extra costs to correct the problem.
- REDUCED ENERGY CONSUMPTION – Running costs are reduced thanks to the efficient ALU-DRY heat exchanger, high efficiency compressors, innovative hot gas by-pass valves and low pressure drop (even with load variances).
