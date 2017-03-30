Pilot Air PAC Series rotary screw air compressors up to 75KW

I would like to enquire about Pilot Air

The PAC Series of rotary screw air compressors from Pilot Air combines a simple robust design and the latest in technology and components with competitive pricing.

High energy savings motors

IE3 electric premium efficiency motors ensure reduced power consumption, substantial energy savings and exceptional efficiency performance.

High performance air-ends

Pilot Air’s PAC high performance air-ends are designed, manufactured and tested in Italy, with the special screw profile assuring high performance and long service life.

The PAC Series is now available in sizes from 4KW to 75KW and 4KW to 15KW in receiver mounted packages.

The PAC Series of workshop and industrial compressors can now be specified to meet a broad range of customer requirements.

ETIV controllers

The extended range of Pilot Air’s PAC Series 18KW to 75KW compressors also boasts the new ETIV controller delivering enhanced levels of operational visibility. Key features include remote monitoring (on request); and GSM/ GPRS/ Ethernet/ Wi-Fi module (for online compressor status, remote assistance, connection with PC, smartphone and tablet, and connection between neighbouring compressors).

Master/slave function up to 4 compressors

Key features include: European designed and manufactured to Pilot Air’s exacting specifications; advanced electronic control systems for precise setting and control; and independent thermostatically controlled cooling fans ensuring constant air/oil temperatures even under the toughest conditions.

The PAC Series rotary screw air compressors are recommended for all workshop or industrial requirements, and are backed by Pilot Air’s legendary reliability and long life value.

Download the new PAC Series rotary screw air compressors brochure.

For further information, contact Pilot Air on 1300 667 579 or email sales@pilotair.com.au.