Pilot Air DCR/DCR-VS Rotary Screw Compressors

by Pilot Air
Pilot Air DCR VS Rotary Screw Compressor
Pilot Air DCR VS Rotary Screw Compressor
  • Pilot Air DCR VS Rotary Screw Compressor
  • DCR-VS_Variable Speed Rotary Screw Compressors
  • Pilot Air DCR Rotary Screw Compressor
  • DCR Series_Rotary Screw Compressors
1300667579

The DCR Series of Pilot Air Rotary Screw Compressors have all the right advantages to suit your compressed air systems, featuring:

DIRECT COUPLED TRANSMISSION

  • Allows perfect alignment of the air end to the motor and offers high reliability and performance. Resulting in lower servicing costs with no drive belts to replace or tighten
  • The most energy efficient drive transmission available
  • Lower noise levels, reduced vibration, fewer components and lower maintenance requirements.

STATE OF THE ART GERMAN AIR END

  • Proven, extremely reliable lubricated single-stage compressor air ends ensure low maintenance and durability.

LARGE COOLING OIL CAPACITY

  • Suits the toughest environment

INBUILT ROTATION PROTECTION

  • Damage to the compressor is avoided due to prevention of incorrect rotation.

CABINET DESIGN ALLOWS FOR EASY CONNECTION TO DUCTING SYSTEM FOR REMOVAL OR USE OF RECOVERABLE HEAT.

EPS 4 CONTROLLER

  • Unique programmable controller features a digital display for maintenance, malfunction and machine status
  • High level diagnostic ability
  • Ability to sequence control up to 6 DCR units (optional)
  • EPS controller standard across DCR + VS units

HIGH QUALITY AND OVERSIZED COMPONENTRY

  • Built using high quality, durable components. Attention to detail in the design, build and testing results in an extremely durable, quiet and energy efficient air compressor that is built to last.
  • Made in Italy.

OIL RECOVERY SYSTEMS STANDARD

  • Prevents spills and waste of coolant.

DCR UNITS FEATURE STANDARD PRE-FILTER

  • Prevents against impurities in the intake air and extends service intervals and machine life.

BUILT IN AUTOMATIC CONDENSATE DRAINS

  • Standard on 18kW – 250kW (optional on other models).

STANDARD AFTER-COOLER ON ALL MODELS

  • Cools outgoing compressed air maximising condensate extraction.
Pilot Air information and contact details

Contact Pilot Air

Service & Spare Parts
21-25 Stubbs Street,
Auburn, Sydney
NSW 2144
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (02) 9648 3362
Statewide Agencies
Unit 7/ 400 Grand Junction Rd,
Mansfield Park, Adelaide
SA 5012
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (08) 8347 4660
Air & Power
7-9 Fisher Street,
Belmont, Perth 
WA 6104
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (08) 9277 4040
2/339 Archerfield Road,
Richlands
QLD 4077
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (07) 3375 7388
Melbourne VIC
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (02) 9648 3362
Head Office & Manufacturing
115 Beaconsfield Street,
Silverwater, Sydney
NSW 2128
Tel: 1300667579
Fax: (02) 9648 3362

