Pilot Air DCR/DCR-VS Rotary Screw Compressors

The DCR Series of Pilot Air Rotary Screw Compressors have all the right advantages to suit your compressed air systems, featuring:

DIRECT COUPLED TRANSMISSION

Allows perfect alignment of the air end to the motor and offers high reliability and performance. Resulting in lower servicing costs with no drive belts to replace or tighten

The most energy efficient drive transmission available

Lower noise levels, reduced vibration, fewer components and lower maintenance requirements.

STATE OF THE ART GERMAN AIR END

Proven, extremely reliable lubricated single-stage compressor air ends ensure low maintenance and durability.

LARGE COOLING OIL CAPACITY

Suits the toughest environment

INBUILT ROTATION PROTECTION

Damage to the compressor is avoided due to prevention of incorrect rotation.

CABINET DESIGN ALLOWS FOR EASY CONNECTION TO DUCTING SYSTEM FOR REMOVAL OR USE OF RECOVERABLE HEAT.

EPS 4 CONTROLLER

Unique programmable controller features a digital display for maintenance, malfunction and machine status

High level diagnostic ability

Ability to sequence control up to 6 DCR units (optional)

EPS controller standard across DCR + VS units

HIGH QUALITY AND OVERSIZED COMPONENTRY

Built using high quality, durable components. Attention to detail in the design, build and testing results in an extremely durable, quiet and energy efficient air compressor that is built to last.

Made in Italy.

OIL RECOVERY SYSTEMS STANDARD

Prevents spills and waste of coolant.

DCR UNITS FEATURE STANDARD PRE-FILTER

Prevents against impurities in the intake air and extends service intervals and machine life.

BUILT IN AUTOMATIC CONDENSATE DRAINS

Standard on 18kW – 250kW (optional on other models).

STANDARD AFTER-COOLER ON ALL MODELS