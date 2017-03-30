Pilot Air announces new range of AS1210 air receivers

I would like to enquire about Pilot Air

Pilot Air introduces a new range of vertical and horizontal air receivers built and certified to AS1210 standards to guarantee quality.

All of Pilot Air’s air receivers now come with a pressure relief valve, pressure gauge and manual condensate drain at no extra cost, adding more value to their customers.

These air receivers are supplied painted in industrial grade enamel but Pilot Air also offers customised painting to meet the customer’s branding requirements.

Technical advice and support

PilotAir assists their customers with correct sizing and selection of air receivers and accessories to ensure optimal performance of compressed air applications. The company’s team of experts can provide the right advice to ensure customers receive a correctly sized compressed air system.

Pilot Air also offers custom-built air receivers for customers with specific requirements.

Please contact Pilot Air for further information on 1300 667 579 or email sales@pilotair.com.au.