PAC Rotary Screw Air Compressors Range

by Pilot Air
Pilot Air PAC Series Rotary Screw Compressor PAC 75
  • Pilot Air PAC Series Rotary Screw Compressor PAC 75
The PAC Series – The choice for your workshop or industrial requirements. All with Pilot Air’s legendary reliability and long life value.

Featuring:

ITALIAN DESIGNED AND MANUFACTURED AIR END

  • Lower air end speeds mean reduced wear and longer life
  • Designed for continuous operation without a drop in performance

SIMPLE MAINTENANCE

  • Easily accessible internal components ensure efficient maintenance

SPECIAL BUILDS

  • Available receiver mounted and with/without Dryer. Your choice!

COOLING SYSTEM

  • Thermally controlled independent radial fan ensures constant air/oil temperatures even during heavy working conditions

Advanced Electronic Controllers

ETMII – Installed on models from 4 to 15kW

  • Four maintenance timers (air cartridge, oil, oil filter, oil separator)
  • Automatic re-start after power failure
  • Cooling fan temperature settable
  • Compressor remote start settable
  • Integrated sequence phase display

Controller with multi-function backlight display, the menu is alphanumeric type.

The main screen displays:

  • Working pressure (offload/load)
  • Oil temperature
  • Total working hours
  • On-load working hours
  • Compressor status led (stand-by, offload, load) Hours remaining before maintenance

ETIV – Installed on models from 18.5 to 75kW

  • Similar to ETMII controller, but with the functionality to operate and equalise the workload of up to 4 PAC Compressors.
