PAC Rotary Screw Air Compressors Range

The PAC Series – The choice for your workshop or industrial requirements. All with Pilot Air’s legendary reliability and long life value.

Featuring:

ITALIAN DESIGNED AND MANUFACTURED AIR END

Lower air end speeds mean reduced wear and longer life

Designed for continuous operation without a drop in performance

SIMPLE MAINTENANCE

Easily accessible internal components ensure efficient maintenance

SPECIAL BUILDS

Available receiver mounted and with/without Dryer. Your choice!

COOLING SYSTEM

Thermally controlled independent radial fan ensures constant air/oil temperatures even during heavy working conditions

Advanced Electronic Controllers

ETMII – Installed on models from 4 to 15kW

Four maintenance timers (air cartridge, oil, oil filter, oil separator)

Automatic re-start after power failure

Cooling fan temperature settable

Compressor remote start settable

Integrated sequence phase display

Controller with multi-function backlight display, the menu is alphanumeric type.

The main screen displays:

Working pressure (offload/load)

Oil temperature

Total working hours

On-load working hours

Compressor status led (stand-by, offload, load) Hours remaining before maintenance

ETIV – Installed on models from 18.5 to 75kW