PAC Rotary Screw Air Compressors Range
The PAC Series – The choice for your workshop or industrial requirements. All with Pilot Air’s legendary reliability and long life value.
Featuring:
ITALIAN DESIGNED AND MANUFACTURED AIR END
- Lower air end speeds mean reduced wear and longer life
- Designed for continuous operation without a drop in performance
SIMPLE MAINTENANCE
- Easily accessible internal components ensure efficient maintenance
SPECIAL BUILDS
- Available receiver mounted and with/without Dryer. Your choice!
COOLING SYSTEM
- Thermally controlled independent radial fan ensures constant air/oil temperatures even during heavy working conditions
Advanced Electronic Controllers
ETMII – Installed on models from 4 to 15kW
- Four maintenance timers (air cartridge, oil, oil filter, oil separator)
- Automatic re-start after power failure
- Cooling fan temperature settable
- Compressor remote start settable
- Integrated sequence phase display
Controller with multi-function backlight display, the menu is alphanumeric type.
The main screen displays:
- Working pressure (offload/load)
- Oil temperature
- Total working hours
- On-load working hours
- Compressor status led (stand-by, offload, load) Hours remaining before maintenance
ETIV – Installed on models from 18.5 to 75kW
- Similar to ETMII controller, but with the functionality to operate and equalise the workload of up to 4 PAC Compressors.
Contact Pilot Air
Contact Pilot Air