Horizontal and Vertical Air Receivers Range
by Pilot Air
Pilot Air offers a range of vertical and horizontal air receivers to complement it’s air compressors providing complete compressed air solutions.
Featuring:
- Horizontal and vertical air receivers available to suit your individual requirements
- Manufactured to AS1210-3 and supplied with Manufacturer’s Data Report
- Supplied as standard with Safety Valve, Pressure Gauge and manual Condensate Drain
- Finished in industrial grade enamel
- Custom built and air receivers are available upon request. Contact us to discuss your requirements.
- Needing a complete compressed air system? Pilot Air Quickline Delivery System sets the benchmark for compressed air delivery. Highly efficient, easy to install, cost effective and featuring smart, high quality Italian-designed components.
