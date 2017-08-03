New push-in contact inserts for heavy duty connectors

Phoenix Contact has expanded their existing range of contact inserts featuring push-in technology for heavy duty connectors with the launch of the new PT-TWIN device.

PT-TWIN push-in contact inserts for heavy duty connectors combine push-in connection technology with a double conductor connection for additional user convenience since two conductors can now be wired into one contact point quickly and easily to save time. The double conductor connection also eliminates the need for an additional marshalling level, further simplifying the installation process.

The double conductor connection capability, together with the PT-TWIN’s push-in connection technology not only simplifies the connection process for the user but also ensures greater choice. The new option expands the existing range of contact inserts with push-in for heavy-duty connectors of common housing lines, adding to the wider portfolio, which includes Crimp and Screw connection technology.

Ideal for control and power transmission, PT-TWIN push-in contact inserts can be quickly assembled without tools, only requiring the technician to push the wires in, thereby setting up the connection, and then placing the contact insert into the connector. User flexibility is also assured as the device is available with a fixed number of positions and in a modular design for series B housing.

The shock- and vibration-resistant design of the PT-TWIN push-in contact inserts ensures high performance and meets all safety requirements.

Phoenix Contact’s push-in connection technology has been integrated across its broad range of products, from the terminal block through to the controller. The release of the new PT-TWIN push-in contact inserts for heavy duty connectors further cements Phoenix Contact’s commitment to offering the widest portfolio of products featuring this connection technology.

For more information on the new PT-TWIN push-in contact inserts for heavy duty connectors, please call Phoenix Contact on free call 1300 786 411.