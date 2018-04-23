Compact high-performance power supply up to 100W

Phoenix Contact has introduced a new range of high performance power supplies in a compact size.

Phoenix Contact's compact QUINT4 power supply range offers superior system availability in the power range of up to 100W with preventative function monitoring and exceptional power reserves now also available for applications in the low-power range. All Quint Power power supplies under 100W have a high efficiency of up to 93.7% and a long service life, with low power dissipation and low heating.

Key features of Phoenix Contact's QUINT4 power supplies include dynamic boost supplying up to 200% of nominal current for 5 seconds to start up heavy loads; static boost for 1.3A and 2.5A devices continuously providing up to 125% of nominal current also available to easily extend the system; preventive function monitoring providing early warning for system-specific, critical operating states before fault occurrence; selectable power thresholds or DC OK signalling enabling output parameter monitoring adaptable to the application; and space-saving slim, flat design with a depth of 90mm ideal to fit into smaller control boxes.

The small Quint Power power supplies are available in three performance classes (24 V DC output voltage with 1.3A, 2.5A and 3.8A) with either push-in or screw connection. In addition to a wide AC input range of 85 V AC to 264 V AC, their wide DC input voltage range of 88 V DC to 350 V DC and wide temperature range of -40°C to +70°C ensure a high degree of implementation flexibility.