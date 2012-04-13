Search
Home > Process Control > PCA - Plant Control and Automation > New Generation of Magnetic Programmable Encoders

New Generation of Magnetic Programmable Encoders

by PCA - Plant Control and Automation
Visit Website
logo
02 94823733

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Solutions

On site ability to change parameters on the factory floor. Reduced spares inventory but provide a replacement for many more locations.

Features:

The user programmable parameters, A/B Phase direction, the number of pulses per revolution from 1 to 16384. , TTL, 5 Volt or HTL 5-30 Volt output. Two housing styles, solid shaft 6, 10 or 12mm or 15mm hollow shaft with a range of reducers down to 6mm, Connection options, cable or M12 Plugs.

Uses a common programming interface, a mobile phone with any web browser, not restricted to any particular software operation system, and there is no need to install any software. On line data 24 hours a day.

Uses:

To numinous to list, any rotation or linear motion that needs to be controlled, fast delivery minimises production down time.

PCA - Plant Control and Automation information and contact details

Related PCA - Plant Control and Automation News

Supplier news
Motrona fibre optic links available from PCA
13/04/12 - PCA - Plant Control and Automation offers two new optical fibre links developed by Motrona of Germany.
Supplier news
LTS Series high precision magnetic linear encoders from PCA - Plant Control and Automation
12/10/11 - LTS high precision magnetic linear encoders operate on an incremental principle and consist of a sensing head and a magnetically encoded tape.
Supplier news
Linear to rotary converters from PCA - Plant Control and Automation
19/10/10 - PCA - Plant Control and Automation offers the AWD-5000 linear to rotary converter, designed to provide a means of converting linear travel into rotary motion.
Supplier news
ENC-IET05 Incremental Encoder Testers from PCA
15/06/10 - ENC-IET05 Universal Encoder Testers from PCA - Plant Control and Automation are designed to enable service personnel and encoder assemblers to test incremental encoders of every kind.
Supplier news
ENC-SIM01 Incremental Encoder Simulators from PCA
12/05/10 - ENC-SIM01 Incremental Encoder Simulators are designed to simulate the function of most types of incremental encoders.
View all PCA - Plant Control and Automation news

Contact PCA - Plant Control and Automation

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
PO Box 121
Hornsby
NSW 2077
Tel: 02 94823733
Fax: 02 9476 6822

Contact PCA - Plant Control and Automation

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Encoders | Absolute Encoders | Absolute Rotary Encoders | Encoder Cables | Encoder Interface | Encoder Measurement Equipment | Encoder Simulators | Encoder Systems | Incremental Encoders | Linear Encoders | Measuring Sensors | Shaft Encoders | Tachometer |
View All