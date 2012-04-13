New Generation of Magnetic Programmable Encoders

Solutions

On site ability to change parameters on the factory floor. Reduced spares inventory but provide a replacement for many more locations.

Features:

The user programmable parameters, A/B Phase direction, the number of pulses per revolution from 1 to 16384. , TTL, 5 Volt or HTL 5-30 Volt output. Two housing styles, solid shaft 6, 10 or 12mm or 15mm hollow shaft with a range of reducers down to 6mm, Connection options, cable or M12 Plugs.

Uses a common programming interface, a mobile phone with any web browser, not restricted to any particular software operation system, and there is no need to install any software. On line data 24 hours a day.

Uses:

To numinous to list, any rotation or linear motion that needs to be controlled, fast delivery minimises production down time.