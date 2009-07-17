Stand Up Pouches and Quad Bags

Our stand up food bags will stand out from the rest, we can print up to 10 colours to give your food bag beautiful eye-catching graphics. Other features include:

Highly visible on store shelves, all packs sit squarely

Strength for protection during distribution

Consumer convenience features, to encourage repeat purchases

Consumers benefit from the bag’s convenient press-to-close reseal feature and improved product protection

Functions

Stands on the shelves very well, profiles like a box once filled

All five panels can be printed, roto-gravure registration

Quad bags can be produced in specific laminations required

Top closing zippers in pouches are optional

Quad Pouches can be fitted with one way degassing valves for roasted coffee packaging

Applications