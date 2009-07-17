Search
Home > Packaging and Labelling > PACKSPEC > Stand Up Pouches and Quad Bags

Stand Up Pouches and Quad Bags

by PACKSPEC
Visit Website
Mix of 10 colours matt and gloss print
Mix of 10 colours matt and gloss print
  • Mix of 10 colours matt and gloss print
  • Shaped pouches
logo
0409 533111

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Our stand up food bags will stand out from the rest, we can print up to 10 colours to give your food bag beautiful eye-catching graphics. Other features include:

  • Highly visible on store shelves, all packs sit squarely
  • Strength for protection during distribution
  • Consumer convenience features, to encourage repeat purchases
  • Consumers benefit from the bag’s convenient press-to-close reseal feature and improved product protection

Functions

  • Stands on the shelves very well, profiles like a box once filled
  • All five panels can be printed, roto-gravure registration
  • Quad bags can be produced in specific laminations required
  • Top closing zippers in pouches are optional
  • Quad Pouches can be fitted with one way degassing valves for roasted coffee packaging

Applications

  • General Food, Liquids, Detergents, Chemicals, Pet Food, Coffee, Powders, Rice, Confectionery
  • For larger size packaging, this new bag style allows higher filling capacity due to gussets on sides and bottom
PACKSPEC information and contact details

Related PACKSPEC News

Supplier news
Water Soluble Bags from Packspec
17/07/09 - Water soluble laundry and instrument bags for both healthcare and infection control is a new environmental product adopted to avoid the risk of contamination and cross-infection to staff and patients.
Supplier news
PACKSPEC recyclable eco-friendly lightweight Palion paperboard pallets reduce freight costs
05/06/09 - Palion paperboard pallets, available from PACKSPEC, are becoming a global shipping phenomenon as exporters around the world seek low cost, high strength and hygienic palletising alternatives to wood.

Contact PACKSPEC

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
PO Box 232
Hampton
Melbourne
VIC 3188
Tel: 0409 533111
Fax: 03 9598 8816

Contact PACKSPEC

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Packaging | Bags | Pet Food | Pouches | Bags And Pouches | Confectionary Packaging | Disposable Packaging | Flexible Packaging | Flexible Packaging Equipment | Flexible Packaging Pouches | Flexible Packaging Services | Food And Beverage Equipment | Food Grade Packaging |
View All