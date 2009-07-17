Stand Up Pouches and Quad Bags
by PACKSPEC
Our stand up food bags will stand out from the rest, we can print up to 10 colours to give your food bag beautiful eye-catching graphics. Other features include:
- Highly visible on store shelves, all packs sit squarely
- Strength for protection during distribution
- Consumer convenience features, to encourage repeat purchases
- Consumers benefit from the bag’s convenient press-to-close reseal feature and improved product protection
Functions
- Stands on the shelves very well, profiles like a box once filled
- All five panels can be printed, roto-gravure registration
- Quad bags can be produced in specific laminations required
- Top closing zippers in pouches are optional
- Quad Pouches can be fitted with one way degassing valves for roasted coffee packaging
Applications
- General Food, Liquids, Detergents, Chemicals, Pet Food, Coffee, Powders, Rice, Confectionery
- For larger size packaging, this new bag style allows higher filling capacity due to gussets on sides and bottom
Related PACKSPEC News
Supplier news
17/07/09 - Water soluble laundry and instrument bags for both healthcare and infection control is a new environmental product adopted to avoid the risk of contamination and cross-infection to staff and patients.
Supplier news
05/06/09 - Palion paperboard pallets, available from PACKSPEC, are becoming a global shipping phenomenon as exporters around the world seek low cost, high strength and hygienic palletising alternatives to wood.
Contact PACKSPEC
(Head office) Update these details
PO Box 232
Hampton
Melbourne
VIC 3188
Tel: 0409 533111
Fax: 03 9598 8816
Contact PACKSPEC
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.