Home > Food & Beverage Processing > Hygiene and Sanitation > Pacific Data Systems > FreshView: Fresher fruit, better taste, healthier profit

FreshView: Fresher fruit, better taste, healthier profit

by Pacific Data Systems
Developed in Australia, the FreshView EC12 Ripening Controller system is the latest proven robust technology to monitor, control, ripen, degreen, and store fruit and other perishable commodities. The modular design ensures simple installation and provides flexibility to expand to meet operational demands of small, medium and large fruit handling facilities.

By automatically monitoring and controlling the concentration and levels of ethylene, carbon dioxide, temperature, relative humidity, pulp temperature, and oxygen, the FreshView EC12 Ripening Controller system leads to a higher standard of presentation, longer shelf life and a more uniformly ripened, tastier piece of fruit.

  • System for ripening, degreening and storage
  • On-screen display of environmental conditions and system status
  • Monitor and control ethylene, CO2, temperature, relative humidity, pulp temperature, O2 and sub-systems
  • Remote access and control via the Internet for monitoring, control, system status, historical data and set-point adjustment
  • Monitor and control up to 12 rooms

Remote web portal access allows for monitoring and control via an exclusive customer code, username and password login, providing the end user with ‘round-the-clock peace of mind for their valuable produce.

Downloads

PDF
Product Overview
(877 Kb)
 PDF
Technical Data
(1021 Kb)
 PDF
Case Study
(358 Kb)

