dataTaker Data Loggers: Multi-purpose Intelligent Data Loggers

Pacific Data Systems is the authorised Queensland distributor for dataTaker data loggers. We also provide custom system integration and programming services.

Manufactured in Australia, dataTaker is one of the world’s leading brands of general purpose and specialised data loggers and data recording equipment, and are used by a broad range of customers across many industries including environmental, industrial, construction, manufacturing, process management, scientific, laboratory and education.

dataTaker data loggers are designed to be compatible with almost all types of sensors, with a strong focus on communications to make your data easily accessible.

With over 30 years’ experience in data acquisition, we can help you select the most suitable model based on your application requirements.