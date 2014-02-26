Search
Home > Test & Measurement > Data Loggers and Recorders > Pacific Data Systems > dataTaker Data Loggers: Multi-purpose Intelligent Data Loggers

dataTaker Data Loggers: Multi-purpose Intelligent Data Loggers

by Pacific Data Systems
Visit Website
logo
07 33612000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Pacific Data Systems is the authorised Queensland distributor for dataTaker data loggers. We also provide custom system integration and programming services.

Manufactured in Australia, dataTaker is one of the world’s leading brands of general purpose and specialised data loggers and data recording equipment, and are used by a broad range of customers across many industries including environmental, industrial, construction, manufacturing, process management, scientific, laboratory and education.

dataTaker data loggers are designed to be compatible with almost all types of sensors, with a strong focus on communications to make your data easily accessible.

With over 30 years’ experience in data acquisition, we can help you select the most suitable model based on your application requirements.

Pacific Data Systems information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
dataTaker DT80M data logger
(562 Kb)
 PDF
dataTaker DT85 data logger
(569 Kb)

Related Pacific Data Systems News

Supplier news
Pacific Data Systems to hold remote monitoring and satellite technology open day
26/02/14 - Pacific Data Systems is partnering with AST Australia to host a product technology expo at their Brisbane office on Monday March 17, 2014.
Supplier news
Gantner Instruments data acquisition systems now available in Australia through Pacific Data Systems
30/01/13 - Pacific Data Systems has been appointed the Australian Sales Partner by German manufacturer Gantner Instruments for the company's range of high speed data acquisition modules.
Supplier news
T-BOX SCADA solutions provide 50% less total installed cost
19/06/12 - Available from Pacific Data Systems, the Semaphore T-BOX family of SCADA products enables high performance with economical implementation and operation.
Supplier news
DataCell data loggers by Pacific Data Systems
10/02/12 - Pacific Data System units comply with the oil, gas and chemical industry safety requirements.
Supplier news
Pacific Data Systems Delivers Wind Speed Alarm System to NSW Coal Mine
06/02/12 - Pacific Data Systems has designed a custom wind speed alarm system for a NSW coal mine to improve the health and safety of workers during periods of high winds.
View all Pacific Data Systems news

Contact Pacific Data Systems

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
27 Hi-Tech Court
Eight Mile Plains
QLD 4113
Tel: 07 33612000
Fax: 07 3341 3949

Contact Pacific Data Systems

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Data Acquisition Systems | Data Acquisition And Control | Data Acquisition And Control Software | Data Acquisition Boards | Data Acquisition Cards | Data Acquisition Control Systems | Data Acquisition Devices | Data Acquisition Equipment | Data Acquisition Hardware | Data Acquisition Hardware Development | Data Acquisition Loggers | Data Acquisition Modules | Data Acquisition Software |
View All