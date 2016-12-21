Alcohol Testing Devices by Pacific Data Systems

Pacific Data Systems distribute the very latest in high-accuracy, industrial-grade breath-alcohol detection devices Australia wide. Used widely across a host of industries including: mining, transport, construction and industry. We currently offer two different models to cater for your specific requirements.

Robust industrial designs with accurate readings

AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser

Industrial robust design

Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified

Fuel cell technology

2.4” colour touchscreen

Offers quantitative and qualitative sampling modes

Can recall readings of previous breath-alcohol test

Stores up to 10,000 recordings and can be downloaded to PC

An optional Bluetooth® printer kit is available to print readings onsite



Hygienic Breathalysers with no mouthpieces required

ALCORapid® - Alcohol Screening Analyser