Alcohol Testing Devices by Pacific Data Systems

by Pacific Data Systems
  • AlcoVUE Industrial grade Breathalyser - Operational Video
    VIDEO
  • ALCORapid Alcohol screening Analyser
    VIDEO
  • AlcoVUE Industrial grade Breathalyser Product Video
    VIDEO
07 33612000

Pacific Data Systems distribute the very latest in high-accuracy, industrial-grade breath-alcohol detection devices Australia wide. Used widely across a host of industries including: mining, transport, construction and industry. We currently offer two different models to cater for your specific requirements.

Robust industrial designs with accurate readings
AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser

  • Industrial robust design
  • Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified
  • Fuel cell technology
  • 2.4” colour touchscreen
  • Offers quantitative and qualitative sampling modes
  • Can recall readings of previous breath-alcohol test
  • Stores up to 10,000 recordings and can be downloaded to PC
  • An optional Bluetooth® printer kit is available to print readings onsite


Hygienic Breathalysers with no mouthpieces required
ALCORapid® - Alcohol Screening Analyser

  • “Wand” style breath alcohol analysis instrument
  • No mouthpieces required - highly hygienic and low cost per test
  • Simple pass / fail mode for zero-tolerance environments
  • Includes luminous baton and torch functions
  • Typically used for fast, cost effective screening of crowds
Downloads

PDF
AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser
(1663 Kb)
 PDF
ALCORapid® - Alcohol Screening Analys
(1302 Kb)

Q&A's

Question: 21/12/16 - Your breathalyser should be calibrated every six months. This helpsmaintain the accuracy of the fuel cell which is used to sample your breathalcohol reading. ... read more
Question: 21/12/16 - You should wait 20 minutes after you have anything to eat or drinkbefore submitting a sample. You should also wait at least 2 minutes afterfinishing a ... read more
Question: 21/12/16 - The AlcoVUE® instrument is certified to Australian Standard AS 3547:1997Breath Alcohol Testing Devices for Personal Use. As a newly released product,the ... read more
Question: 21/12/16 - Please contact us on 07 3361 2000 or sales@pacdatasys.com.au to receivea pricelist for additional straws and accessories for your device.
View all 8 Q&As

