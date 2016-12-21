Alcohol Testing Devices by Pacific Data Systems
Pacific Data Systems distribute the very latest in high-accuracy, industrial-grade breath-alcohol detection devices Australia wide. Used widely across a host of industries including: mining, transport, construction and industry. We currently offer two different models to cater for your specific requirements.
Robust industrial designs with accurate readings
AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser
- Industrial robust design
- Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified
- Fuel cell technology
- 2.4” colour touchscreen
- Offers quantitative and qualitative sampling modes
- Can recall readings of previous breath-alcohol test
- Stores up to 10,000 recordings and can be downloaded to PC
- An optional Bluetooth® printer kit is available to print readings onsite
Hygienic Breathalysers with no mouthpieces required
ALCORapid® - Alcohol Screening Analyser
- “Wand” style breath alcohol analysis instrument
- No mouthpieces required - highly hygienic and low cost per test
- Simple pass / fail mode for zero-tolerance environments
- Includes luminous baton and torch functions
- Typically used for fast, cost effective screening of crowds
