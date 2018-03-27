SPOKEdata remote 3G monitoring has a new website!

I would like to enquire about Pacific Data Systems Australia

Pacific Data Systems Australia announces the launch of a new website for SPOKEdata, a low-cost remote 3G monitoring device that reliably collects, stores and reports data, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world on a computer or mobile device connected to the internet.

Designed as a true plug 'n' play device, SPOKEdata offers an off-the-shelf robust monitoring solution for a broad range of applications across environmental, industrial, construction, manufacturing, process management, scientific, agriculture, and education sectors.

Key features of SPOKEdata remote 3G monitoring device:

Multiple sensor input protocols

SPOKEdata is compatible with any type of sensor or transmitter, integrating seamlessly with industry-standard signals (including pulse, mA, voltage, resistance, SDI-12, Modbus, RS232 and RS485) to provide up-to-date reporting for the application.

Remote web management platform

Data generated by the sensor is automatically transmitted to a unique and secure web portal login from any 3G-enabled location. The user can log into the web portal to completely manage sensor-related tasks such as sensor configuration, calibration, and SMS/ email alerts.

Robust design

Housed in a rugged IP68/ waterproof and UV stable enclosure, SPOKEdata can withstand the harshest of environments.

Versatile application range

SPOKEdata offers a true low cost-of-ownership solution for diverse monitoring requirements across commercial, industrial, environmental, geo tech, on-farm and irrigation, and water utility applications.

Existing SPOKEdata users will still be able to log in via the web portal remotely to view data, configure sensors, check battery or signal strength, and receive alerts to any problems, among others.

Visit www.SPOKEdata.com for more information.