Series 4 dataTaker Data Loggers

Series 4 dataTaker Data Loggers

By Pacific Data Systems Australia 25 July 2017
Supplier News
image
It's been a long time coming but we're pleased to announce the release of the Series 4 range of dataTaker data loggers.

New Key Features on the Series 4 Loggers include:

  • Built in Wi-Fi Support Client Mode, Access point Mode (on selected models)
  • Increased Sampling speed to 40 Hz
  • Increased measurement range

o Voltage Measurement range +/- 50V

o Resistance Measurement 10K- 1 MΩ

o Frequency Measurement Range 10 kHz -0.45 MHz

  • Programmable Analog outputs 16bit

o Voltage 0-10V

o Current Outputs Current 0-20ma, 4-20mA, 0-24mA

In conjunction with the Series 4 launch, dataTaker is releasing an improved version of desktop dEX.



The new Desktop dEX Features include:


o  Windows Standalone Application

o  Offline configuration editor

o  Zoom Trend chart and bar charts

o  Print Trend chart

o  Network Logger overview

Contact Pacific Data Systems for more information

www.pacdatays.com.au

