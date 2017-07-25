I would like to enquire about Pacific Data Systems Australia

Series 4 dataTaker Data Loggers



It's been a long time coming but we're pleased to announce the release of the Series 4 range of dataTaker data loggers.



New Key Features on the Series 4 Loggers include:



Built in Wi-Fi Support Client Mode, Access point Mode (on selected models)

Increased Sampling speed to 40 Hz

Increased measurement range

o Voltage Measurement range +/- 50V

o Resistance Measurement 10K- 1 MΩ

o Frequency Measurement Range 10 kHz -0.45 MHz

Programmable Analog outputs 16bit

o Voltage 0-10V

o Current Outputs Current 0-20ma, 4-20mA, 0-24mA

In conjunction with the Series 4 launch, dataTaker is releasing an improved version of desktop dEX.









The new Desktop dEX Features include:





o Windows Standalone Application

o Offline configuration editor

o Zoom Trend chart and bar charts

o Print Trend chart

o Network Logger overview

Contact Pacific Data Systems for more information

