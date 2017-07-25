Series 4 dataTaker Data Loggers
It's been a long time coming but we're pleased to announce the release of the Series 4 range of dataTaker data loggers.
New Key Features on the Series 4 Loggers include:
- Built in Wi-Fi Support Client Mode, Access point Mode (on selected models)
- Increased Sampling speed to 40 Hz
- Increased measurement range
o Voltage Measurement range +/- 50V
o Resistance Measurement 10K- 1 MΩ
o Frequency Measurement Range 10 kHz -0.45 MHz
- Programmable Analog outputs 16bit
o Voltage 0-10V
o Current Outputs Current 0-20ma, 4-20mA, 0-24mA
In conjunction with the Series 4 launch, dataTaker is releasing an improved version of desktop dEX.
The new Desktop dEX Features include:
o Windows Standalone Application
o Offline configuration editor
o Zoom Trend chart and bar charts
o Print Trend chart
o Network Logger overview
Contact Pacific Data Systems for more information