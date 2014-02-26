Search
SatVUE: Smart Remote Monitoring Solution For Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction

by Pacific Data Systems Australia
  • SatVUE Remote Satellite Monitoring System
    VIDEO
07 33612000

SatVUE Smart Remote Monitoring Solution

Cut Risk & Cost - Boost Efficiency & Compliance

SatVUE is one of our most advanced systems, combining smart remote monitoring technology with reliable satellite communications in a compact, off-the-shelf device, which is available globally through our network of partners.

Designed as a low cost Plug & Play device, SatVUE is fast to configure and install, and easy to maintain even in the most extreme conditions.

With the ability to integrate with common analog or digital input communication protocols, simply connect the desired sensor required for your water quality, weather, flow, tank level et al. application, and away you go!

SatVUE users enjoy the peace of mind of reliable, continuous remote monitoring and control of multiple sites, with the enhanced environmental compliance, reputation and bottom line benefits that flow as a result.

Key Features

  • Multi–sensor Compatibility
  • Solar or Battery Powered
  • Easy Plug ‘n’ Play Installation
  • Online Data Portal Enabling Full Remote Access
  • IsatData Pro Satellite Network Communications

Key Benefits

  • Low Maintenance
  • Cost-effective Solution
  • Monitor outside of 3G / 4G Infrastructure
  • Improve Operations Efficiency, Greater Visibility
  • Custody of Data, Reduces Data Transposition Errors

Other Monitoring Requirements? 

We specialise in building custom solutions for a range of monitoring applications (weather, water, dust etc). 

Contact us today to discuss your next project.

Pacific Data Systems Australia information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
SatVue Product Overview
(2652 Kb)
 PDF
SatVue Technical Document
(1869 Kb)
 PDF
SatVUE atVue Case Study_Dynamic
(1290 Kb)
 PDF
(536 Kb)
 PDF
SatVUE SatVue Case Study_MineCo
(271 Kb)
 PDF
SatVUE SatVue Case Study_Tube Test
(935 Kb)

Related Pacific Data Systems Australia News

Supplier news
Pacific Data Systems to hold remote monitoring and satellite technology open day
26/02/14 - Pacific Data Systems is partnering with AST Australia to host a product technology expo at their Brisbane office on Monday March 17, 2014.

address map
27 Hi-Tech Court
Eight Mile Plains
QLD 4113
Tel: 07 33612000
Fax: 07 3341 3949

