Pacific Data Systems Australia presents the SatVUE livestock water supply monitoring system designed to provide reliable, up-to-date information on water levels across the property.

Designed for the livestock industry, the SatVUE livestock water supply monitoring system addresses specific concerns associated with water availability on the farm, especially during the hot season when water tanks and reserves can go dry through evaporation or due to equipment issues such as pump failure, broken pipeline, or power supply outage, leading to tragic outcomes for the cattle.

Lack of water supply in a dry season that yields little to no rain can be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of livestock. To prevent cattle perishing from water shortages, many livestock farmers are forced to spend significant hours on a weekly basis, making long trips over rough terrain to inspect each ‘turkey’s nest’, water tank or irrigation supply.

With potentially millions of livestock scattered across hectares of remote, dry country, this is a costly and time-consuming exercise for the livestock operation.

SatVUE livestock water supply monitoring system

The Australian designed and manufactured SatVUE livestock water supply monitoring system is suitable for turkey's nest or tank level monitoring; enables quick response to water supply issues and alerts; monitors livestock water supply via satellite communication from as little as 50c per day; offers easy access and control via a web portal; provides long-term reliability even in rugged environments; and can be easily installed.

Minimise risk, save time and money

The SatVUE livestock water supply monitoring system eliminates the need for the livestock farmer to visit sites and conduct manual measurements or inspections of water supplies, helping save a significant amount of money in travel and staff expenses every year. The simple installation of the SatVUE system uses minimal hardware, making for a cost-effective, reliable and robust system for peace of mind.

Turkey's Nest or Tank Level Monitoring

Two main SatVUE kits have been assembled specifically for the agricultural livestock sector: The Turkey’s Nest kit will feature ultrasonic level and rainfall sensors while the Tank kit will have in-situ level and rainfall sensors. Both kits can support third party flow monitoring sensors.

Flexible sensor integration

The SatVUE system can also be integrated with a broad range of sensors or transmitters to suit a variety of applications.

Remote monitoring, instant alerts

Remote sites are often outside 3G/4G coverage; therefore, the SatVUE system communicates via satellite, using Inmarsat’s established and reliable satellite network to avoid the risk of patchy or late data transmission.

Satellite communication from as little as 50c per day will enable transmission of crucial measurements/ readings to your own unique and secure web portal, allowing you to access data anywhere anytime, via your web-enabled device (smartphone, PC or tablet). The web portal also allows you to make manual changes to sampling and logging intervals of any sensor/ transmitter connected to the SatVUE device, as well as set up crucial alerts when certain thresholds are reached.

Have other applications outside of agriculture?

The SatVUE solution is ideal for monitoring:

Water: Ground, surface, waste, irrigation, bores, tanks, turkey's nests, pipelines, channels, streams or dams for levels, quality, evaporation, flow and pressure; seawater for quality, currents and tides

Air: Dust, gases, temperature, humidity, pressure, solar radiation, wind speed and direction

Soil: Moisture and contaminants

Oil, gas and other fluids: In pipelines and tanks for levels and pumps for status and control

Visit www.satvue.com.au for more information.