New website launched: SPOKEdata Remote 3G Monitoring

We are pleased to announce the launch of our new SPOKEdata.com website!

Existing SPOKEdata user? You will still be able to login via the web portal remotely to view your data, configure your sensors, check battery or signal strength, be alerted to any problems, and more!



What is SPOKEDATA?

SPOKEdata...is a low-cost remote 3G monitoring solution which reliably collects, stores and reports data that can be accessed from anywhere in the world via an internet enabled computer or mobile device.



A true plug 'n' play device, the SPOKEdata device offers off-the-shelf monitoring solutions for a broad range of applications for industries including environmental, industrial, construction, manufacturing, process management, scientific, agriculture, and education.



Multiple Sensor Input Protocols

Supporting almost any type of sensor or transmitter, SPOKEdata integrates seamlessly with industry-standard signals (including pulse, mA, voltage, resistance, SDI-12, Modbus, RS232, RS485) to provide up-to-date reporting to your application.



Multiple Applications

Commercial & Industrial, Environmental & Geotech, On-farm & Irrigation, Water Utility Solutions - regardless of your requirements, the SPOKEdata device offers a true low-cost of ownership solution for your next monitoring application.



Remote Web Management Platform

Data from your sensors is automatically transmitted to a unique web portal login from any 3G-enabled location. From this web portal, you also have complete management of your sensors (sensor configuration /calibration requirements, and SMS / Email alerts).



Robust Design

The SPOKEdata device has been designed for the harshest of environments and is housed in a rugged (IP68/waterproof and UV stable) enclosure.



Visit www.SPOKEdata.com for more information!



Contact Pacific Data Systems Australia www.pacdatasystems.com.au