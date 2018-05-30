Search
Home > NEW Product Release: 'ETH-1010N Ethylene Atmosphere Sampling Instrument'

By Pacific Data Systems Australia 30 May 2018
Supplier News
article image ETH-1010N
logo
We're now supplying the 'ETH-1010N Ethylene Atmosphere Sampling Instrument'!

This compact analyser provides accurate real-time measurement of ethylene gas concentrations. Suitable for both field and laboratory use.

Designed for growers, storage facility owners, operators, and researchers alike, the ETH-1010N assists in increasing the value of their products and services.


Features & Benefits

  • Real-time measurement
    • High sensitivity down to few ppb for ethylene
    • High selectivity to ethylene with little to no cross sensitivity
    • Built in sampling pump
    • Quick connections for air inlet and outlet
    • User adjustable sampling rate
    • Compact and portable
    • Internal data logging and storage
    • Virtual COM Port communication via USB connection
    • SD card data storage and transfer
    • Rechargeable battery
    • Front panel display with status indicator
    • Optional FASense data display software
    • Optional analog output
    • Potential Applications
  • Postharvest CA storage room monitoring for control (Kiwifruit, Apple, Pear, Avocado, Melons, Banana, Passion Fruit, etc.)
    • Refrigerated shipping containers monitoring
    • Fruit ripening room ethylene control
    • Single fruit ripeness indicator
    • General gas sensing
    • More information on this product can be found here

    Contact Pacific Data Systems Australia for more information www.pacdatasys.com.au

    Visit Website

