NEW Product Release: 'ETH-1010N Ethylene Atmosphere Sampling Instrument'

We're now supplying the 'ETH-1010N Ethylene Atmosphere Sampling Instrument'!
This compact analyser provides accurate real-time measurement of ethylene gas concentrations. Suitable for both field and laboratory use.
Designed for growers, storage facility owners, operators, and researchers alike, the ETH-1010N assists in increasing the value of their products and services.
Features & Benefits
• High sensitivity down to few ppb for ethylene
• High selectivity to ethylene with little to no cross sensitivity
• Built in sampling pump
• Quick connections for air inlet and outlet
• User adjustable sampling rate
• Compact and portable
• Internal data logging and storage
• Virtual COM Port communication via USB connection
• SD card data storage and transfer
• Rechargeable battery
• Front panel display with status indicator
• Optional FASense data display software
• Optional analog output
• Refrigerated shipping containers monitoring
• Fruit ripening room ethylene control
• Single fruit ripeness indicator
• General gas sensing
