NEW Product Release: 'ETH-1010N Ethylene Atmosphere Sampling Instrument'

We're now supplying the 'ETH-1010N Ethylene Atmosphere Sampling Instrument'!

This compact analyser provides accurate real-time measurement of ethylene gas concentrations. Suitable for both field and laboratory use.

Designed for growers, storage facility owners, operators, and researchers alike, the ETH-1010N assists in increasing the value of their products and services.



Features & Benefits

Real-time measurement

• High sensitivity down to few ppb for ethylene

• High selectivity to ethylene with little to no cross sensitivity

• Built in sampling pump

• Quick connections for air inlet and outlet

• User adjustable sampling rate

• Compact and portable

• Internal data logging and storage

• Virtual COM Port communication via USB connection

• SD card data storage and transfer

• Rechargeable battery

• Front panel display with status indicator

• Optional FASense data display software

• Optional analog output

Potential Applications

Postharvest CA storage room monitoring for control (Kiwifruit, Apple, Pear, Avocado, Melons, Banana, Passion Fruit, etc.)

• Refrigerated shipping containers monitoring

• Fruit ripening room ethylene control

• Single fruit ripeness indicator

• General gas sensing

More information on this product can be found here

