dPM-RT: Real-time Diesel Particulate Analyser

With the World Health Organisation declaring diesel engine emissions a Class 1 carcinogen, the dPM-RT analyser is used to monitor those emissions (known as diesel particulate matter), in real-time. This important tool is used primarily to alleviate potential health concerns amongst those exposed to diesel emissions, such as vehicle maintenance workers.

Reliable, EffectiveThe DPM-RT is the tool that ventilation officers and workshop staff need in order to reliably identify high DPM emitters, and to validate the effectiveness of emissions-related maintenance.



Key Features

• Instant measurement of fine particulate levels in diesel exhaust

• Easy to use, on-screen prompts, minimal (<10min) training required

• Designed to handle the rugged demands of mining sites

• Meets NSW MDG 29 and QLD Govt. testing requirements

• Auto-generates & displays Stall or Free Acceleration test results

Key Benefits

Accurate Measurement

The rugged, practical and easily operated DPM analysis instrument was specifically designed for measuring particulate concentrations in the exhaust of mining engines. Using advanced laser light-scattering technology, the dPM-RT can accurately and instantly measure particulate mass concentrations in the exhaust from all engine types.

Rapid Results

The DPM-RT has been pre-programmed to measure particulate mass emissions during a Stall Test or Free Acceleration.

Test in as little as just one minute. Internal software guides the operator through these standardised DPM test procedures, collects and processes the test data, and automatically produces an overall result immediately once the test is completed.



Simple Operation

The instrument is highly automated, with only a single press-button required to initiate and run a test. It is designed for ease of use by maintenance personnel as an everyday workshop tool, after only minimal training, but retains the flexibility to support more complex research or investigative activities.



Routine maintenance of the DPM-RT is limited to checking and periodically replacing one disposable filter. A weekly calibration check, which takes around one minute to complete, ensures continued measurement accuracy.