Vortex Cooling Vest complete with Vortex Cooler – Standard or Fire Resistant (FR)

by OTB Products
08450- FR Vortex Vest
07 55252523

Delivering constant and adjustable cooling or heating, the Vortex Vest is especially popular for workers in confined spaces as well as foundries, steel mills, asbestos abatement and paint baking operations. With no moving parts, the vortex tube forces a simple heat exchange to separate compressed air into a cold airstream. The PVC vest delivers continuous cooled air through its perforated, inner lining. This vest offers full range of motion and can be worn under protective clothing.

Our patented Flame/Heat Retardant Air Cooling Vest has the same features as our Air Cooling Vest, available with a vortex cooler for additional cooling effect. The vortex tube forces a simple heat exchange to separate compressed air into hot and cold airstreams. Available in Flame/Heat Retardant material. One size fits 60-105kgs.

OTB Products information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
8300 Vortex Cooling Vest
(47 Kb)
 PDF
8450 FR Vortex Cooling Vest
(79 Kb)

PO Box 1184
Mudgeeraba
QLD 4213
Tel: 07 55252523
Fax: 07 5525 2125

