Vortex Cooling Vest complete with Vortex Cooler – Standard or Fire Resistant (FR)

Delivering constant and adjustable cooling or heating, the Vortex Vest is especially popular for workers in confined spaces as well as foundries, steel mills, asbestos abatement and paint baking operations. With no moving parts, the vortex tube forces a simple heat exchange to separate compressed air into a cold airstream. The PVC vest delivers continuous cooled air through its perforated, inner lining. This vest offers full range of motion and can be worn under protective clothing.

Our patented Flame/Heat Retardant Air Cooling Vest has the same features as our Air Cooling Vest, available with a vortex cooler for additional cooling effect. The vortex tube forces a simple heat exchange to separate compressed air into hot and cold airstreams. Available in Flame/Heat Retardant material. One size fits 60-105kgs.