Venturi Plastic and Metal Blower

Allegro Plastic or Metal Venturi Blowers are a perfect solution to moving air in refineries, utility and power plants, shipyards, paper and pulp plants, the marine and steel industry and manholes.

Anywhere where fumes may be poisonous, explosive or hazardous from process towers, tanks, large pipes or confined space need to be removed. Can be used to cool workers in elevated temperature conditions or heavy equipment.

Our Plastic or Metal Venturi Blowers help to create a safe, healthy working environment leading to greater efficiency and productivity. Welding fumes, hot air, gases and smoke can all be removed quickly and easily.