Venturi Plastic and Metal Blower

by OTB Products
09518-13S Plastic Venturi Blower
  • 09518-13S Plastic Venturi Blower
  • 09518-06 Venturi Blower
07 55252523

Allegro Plastic or Metal Venturi Blowers are a perfect solution to moving air in refineries, utility and power plants, shipyards, paper and pulp plants, the marine and steel industry and manholes. 

Anywhere where fumes may be poisonous, explosive or hazardous from process towers, tanks, large pipes or confined space need to be removed. Can be used to cool workers in elevated temperature conditions or heavy equipment.

Our Plastic or Metal Venturi Blowers help to create a safe, healthy working environment leading to greater efficiency and productivity. Welding fumes, hot air, gases and smoke can all be removed quickly and easily.

Downloads

PDF
Venturi Metal Blowers
(51 Kb)
 PDF
Venturi Plastic Blowers
(39 Kb)

Contact OTB Products

(Head office) Update these details
PO Box 1184
Mudgeeraba
QLD 4213
Tel: 07 55252523
Fax: 07 5525 2125

