PF33ESM Pureflo ESM Powered Air Purifying Respirator Helmet
by OTB Products
Pureflo PF33ESM Powered Air Purifying P3 Respirators offering:
- P3 High efficiency filtration respiratory helmet “all in one”. No cables, back pack or hoses – AS/NZS1716 Standards Approved.
- Continuous 170ltrs positive pressure flow.
- Comfort neck seal.
- Optically correct 180o vision – High impact molten metal, chemical splash AS/NZS1337 Approved.
- Full AS/NZS1801 Hard Hat Approved.
- Choice of filters P3, P3/welding gases & P3/Gen-Ind ABE gases Low concentrations OEM.
- Choice of Hard Hat colours, White, Yellow, Hi Vis Yellow, Black with Carbon Fibre print and Aluminised.
- 8 hour battery life (recharge 2.5 hrs)
- Supplied complete and ready to go.
- Australian StandardsMark Licensed to AS/NZS 1801, 1716 and 1337.
