PF33ESM Pureflo ESM Powered Air Purifying Respirator Helmet

by OTB Products
  • Pureflo PF33 Black Cape - Front
Pureflo PF33ESM Powered Air Purifying P3 Respirators offering:

  • P3 High efficiency filtration respiratory helmet “all in one”. No cables, back pack or hoses – AS/NZS1716 Standards Approved.
  • Continuous 170ltrs positive pressure flow.
  • Comfort neck seal.
  • Optically correct 180o vision – High impact molten metal, chemical splash AS/NZS1337 Approved.
  • Full AS/NZS1801 Hard Hat Approved.
  • Choice of filters P3, P3/welding gases & P3/Gen-Ind ABE gases Low concentrations OEM.
  • Choice of Hard Hat colours, White, Yellow, Hi Vis Yellow, Black with Carbon Fibre print and Aluminised.
  • 8 hour battery life (recharge 2.5 hrs)
  • Supplied complete and ready to go.
  • Australian StandardsMark Licensed to AS/NZS 1801, 1716 and 1337. 
OTB Products information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
Pureflo PF33ESM
(1146 Kb)

Contact OTB Products

PO Box 1184
Mudgeeraba
QLD 4213
Tel: 07 55252523
Fax: 07 5525 2125

