AC and DC Axial HD Plastic Blower Fans with Canister from OTB

High output from a compact axial blower, designed for easy use and storage without sacrificing airflow. Available as blower only or complete unit with 15’ (4.57m) or 25’ (7.62m) of ducting and storage canister. Canister attaches to intake or output of blower for suction or ventilation. Allegro DC Blowers are designed to be used with standard car or truck batteries as the source of power. If it is necessary to leave the vehicle running to avoid draining the battery, it is important to ensure that the vehicle is parked downwind from the inlet of the blower to prevent any CO from entering the working area.

CONSTRUCTION:

"Safety orange” Polyethylene housing and canister assembly

Lightweight, corrosion-, UV- and chemical-resistant

Super quiet

Bottom enclosure to protect electrical components

Built-in On/Off switch

Carry handle molded into blower and canister housing

Steel powder coated grill

