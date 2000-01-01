DOCK LIFTS from Optimum Handling Solutions
Dock Scissor Lifts
Benefits:
- Ergonomic solution to dock & vehicle loading and unloading
- Eliminates the danger and space requirements associated with ramps
- Improves safety and efficiency
- Custom made to suit applications
- Pit mounted, but have the option of a custom ramp
Features:
- Heavy duty scissor action with 3 phase hydraulic power pack
- Simple to use push button controls
- Level transfer from most dock heights to any ute or truck height
- Lifter can go all the way down to just 230mm above floor level
- No ramps or inclines (pit installation)
- Capacities up to 2000kgs
Read more at:Optimum Handling Solutions information and contact details
Contact Optimum Handling Solutions
PO Box 240
Lake Cargelligo
NSW 2672
Tel: 1800 066008
Fax: 1300 367 008
51-53 Narrandera Street Lake Cargelligo
Sydney
NSW 2672
Tel: 1800 066008
Fax: 1300 367 008
