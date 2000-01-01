Search

DOCK LIFTS from Optimum Handling Solutions

by Optimum Handling Solutions
1800 066008

Dock Scissor Lifts

Benefits:

  • Ergonomic solution to dock & vehicle loading and unloading
  • Eliminates the danger and space requirements associated with ramps
  • Improves safety and efficiency
  • Custom made to suit applications
  • Pit mounted, but have the option of a custom ramp

Features:

  • Heavy duty scissor action with 3 phase hydraulic power pack
  • Simple to use push button controls
  • Level transfer from most dock heights to any ute or truck height
  • Lifter can go all the way down to just 230mm above floor level
  • No ramps or inclines (pit installation)
  • Capacities up to 2000kgs

Optimum Handling Solutions

PO Box 240
Lake Cargelligo
NSW 2672
Tel: 1800 066008
Fax: 1300 367 008
51-53 Narrandera Street Lake Cargelligo
Sydney
NSW 2672
Tel: 1800 066008
Fax: 1300 367 008

