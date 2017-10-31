Search
Optibelt’s new Brisbane branch to support northern distributors and end users

By Optibelt Australia 31 October 2017
Supplier News
article image Dan Farrell, Thomas Tegethoff and Matthew Robinson at the new Optibelt Brisbane warehouse
Optibelt Australia has established a new branch in Brisbane to strengthen support for their northern distributors as well as provide higher levels of service to end users. As a leading supplier of belts, pulleys and taper lock bushes, Optibelt will provide high levels of service to agricultural, mining, automotive, heavy transport and general industrial clients throughout the region.

According to Optibelt General Manager, Matthew Robinson, the new branch will be focussed primarily on Queensland and Northern New South Wales customers but is also well placed to support customers in PNG and the Pacific Islands.

Thomas Tegethoff - Optibelt Director Asia/Pacific and Matthew Robinson, General Manager Australia attended the official opening of the branch along with the experienced local team of Dan Farrell, Qld/NSW Account Manager, John Maslowskyj, Account Manager and Steve Scarborough, Sales/ Warehouse Supervisor.

The new warehouse is located at Unit 2, 2 Jenner Street, Nundah.

