Omron’s new digital temperature controllers with AI capability

Omron Electronics announces the release of a new range of digital temperature controllers that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically adjust temperature parameters.

Previously, any temperature change caused by variations in workpieces, environmental conditions or infrastructure required manual adjustment by an experienced worker, affecting quality and productivity. With the introduction of Omron’s new digital temperature controller, the PID parameters are updated automatically, maintaining quality and supporting high-speed production.

An industry-leading innovation, Omron’s digital temperature controllers come in two models – E5CD (48 × 48 mm) and E5ED (48 × 96 mm) – with a depth of 60mm. Both models are available with up to 2 auxiliary outputs and 2 event inputs, and several control outputs to cover a wide range of applications. Using high-speed sampling at 50 ms, the devices employ adaptive control technology to adjust temperature parameters and ensure optimum values.

Key features of Omron’s new E5CD/E5ED digital temperature controllers include large white PV display indicating important information such as power-on time, ambient temperature and output on/off count; water-cooling output adjustment function algorithm used to automatically suppress temperature variations caused by changes in moulding machines; automatic filter adjustment for packaging machines; and UL, KC, CE safety standard certifications.

For packaging machines, Omron has introduced new sensors that can mount on the sealing element. When used with a new automatic filter adjustment function, readings of temperature variations are suppressed and output control is stabilised.