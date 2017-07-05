Olympus portable flaw detector for challenging inspections

Olympus Australia has introduced a new flaw detector that combines an advanced ergonomic design with powerful ultrasonic functionality to help carry out challenging ultrasonic inspections.

The new EPOCH 6LT flaw detectors from Olympus have been built specifically for rope access and high portability applications, such as inspections of offshore oil platforms, in-service wind turbines, aviation, bridges and structural steel.

Designed for single-hand as well as hands-free operation, the EPOCH 6LT weighs just 890g and delivers lightweight, reliable flaw detection with a grip-orientated weight distribution.

Graham Maxwell, Business Development Manager at Olympus says that the design of the lightweight EPOCH 6LT flaw detector is optimised for user comfort, making it easy to use with one hand. When employed in rope access and other high portability inspections, technicians can either use just one hand or attach the device to their legs for hands-free functionality, allowing them to conduct inspections safely, comfortably and efficiently.

Key features of Olympus’ EPOCH 6LT flaw detectors include a rotary knob and simple button design making it easy to navigate through the user interface, even while wearing gloves; intuitive software featuring a two-screen, icon based interface to make navigation even quicker and easier; engineered to IP65/67 for dust and water resistance; drop tested to protect against the hazards of challenging inspection environments; and compliance with EN12668-1:2010.

The EPOCH 6LT features optional Wi-Fi connectivity for ‘on the go’ backup, setting up downloads, and powerful cloud applications on the Olympus Scientific Cloud. Optional corrosion software combines the ease of use of a thickness gage with the flexibility of a flaw detector.

The simple and straightforward workflow allows technicians to focus on their inspection without worrying about adjusting the instrument. For added efficiency, users can control the inspection parameters without interrupting flaw scanning.