New Olympus calibration centre in Perth for industrial customers

Olympus Australia announces the opening of a new purpose-built calibration centre in Perth for their industrial customers. The new calibration centre will address the increasing demand from their customers for local service and support.

The Perth calibration centre will assist customers from a broad range of industries including mining, infrastructure, oil and gas, aviation and defence, with the increased capacity helping to reduce turnaround times for equipment calibration.

Colm Kinsella, senior sales specialist, Olympus explains that the centre will focus on servicing the local WA market by reducing the time involved in calibrating equipment. By avoiding the need to send equipment to the Melbourne facility, and also saving on transit time and associated costs, Olympus can better serve the local market.

Olympus manufactures and distributes product solutions for remote visual inspection (RVI) and non-destructive testing (NDT). The company’s leading testing technologies include RVI, microscopy, ultrasound, phased array, optical metrology, eddy current, eddy current array, portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and diffraction (XRD).

Calibration is an important requirement for most testing equipment, but it can also be disruptive to operations. Correct calibration contributes to the quality of products and adds to the safety of infrastructure and facilities.

Consequently, Olympus has made substantial investments in their processes to reduce turnaround times for calibrations including investing in infrastructure and staff to support the local market and help their customers maximise the use of their Olympus assets.