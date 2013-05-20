Search
Home > Electronic Components > Cables, Wires and Connectors > NPA Pty Ltd > Solar Power Wire Management, Junction Boxes, Connector Sets, Grounding and Screening Solutions from NPA

Solar Power Wire Management, Junction Boxes, Connector Sets, Grounding and Screening Solutions from NPA

by NPA Pty Ltd
Visit Website
Our Marine Grade Stainless Steel Cable Ties have extremely competitive pricing for bulk purchases.
Our Marine Grade Stainless Steel Cable Ties have extremely competitive pricing for bulk purchases.
  • Our Marine Grade Stainless Steel Cable Ties have extremely competitive pricing for bulk purchases.
  • LabKits are perfect for product design departments, experimental labs, and for all prototype work.
  • SunRunner Clips to suit ever type of cable module, panel, frame, rail and rail-less system.
  • Liquid Tight Cordgrips utilise skinned-over technology so that unused holes retain a liquid tight seal.
  • Crimp Lock PVC Coated Stainless Steel Wire Cable Ties are an extremely durable, vinyl jacketed Stainless Steel Cable Tie.
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

NPA range of solar products includes Heyco Solar Power Components. Heyco is a well-recognised leader in the design and manufacture of wire management products for the solar industry. With up to 20 years warranty on some critical solar parts - order today and your parts will still be covered in 2039! Call us now to request our full Solar Components Catalogue.

MARINE GRADE STAINLESS STEEL CABLE TIES – SELF LOCKING

Tough and resilient to extremes of temperature and hostile environments. Manufactured to a stringent quality standards. Self-locking head design. Extremely competitive pricing for bulk purchases.

SOLAR POWER COMPONENTS LABKIT #9

LabKits are perfect for product design departments, experimental labs, and for all prototype work.

The Heyco Solar Power Components LabKit #9 contains an assortment of the most popular Solar Panel Connectors, Cordgrips, Clips and other accessories.

Parts in LabKits are available in various sizes and colours. Please consult us for further information.

STAINLESS STEEL CABLE CLIPS

SunRunner Clips to suit ever type of cable module, panel, frame, rail and rail-less system. Clips have rounded smooth edges and a selection of vinyl coated clamps and clips are available.

CABLE GLANDS

Securely attach cables to an enclosure with Liguid Tight Cordgrips. Suitable for Enphase Q and SolarEdge cables. Multiple cables per cordgrip. Utilises skinned-over technology so that unused holes retain a liquid tight seal. 

NPA Pty Ltd information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
NPA Solar Power Systems
(9092 Kb)

Related NPA Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
Anti-vibration grommets dampen noise too
20/05/13 - Keystone Electronics Corp presents a newly developed series of anti-vibration grommets specifically engineered for electrical insulation, mechanical damping and noise suppress
Supplier news
New Keystone miniature SMT test point for PCBs from NPA
25/01/13 - NPA introduces a new miniature SMT test point recently added by Keystone Electronics Corp. to their test point range.
Supplier news
Vertical Entry Lithium Coin Cell Holders available from NPA
10/08/11 - NPA introduces the new line of Vertical Entry Lithium Coin Cell Holders, from Keystone Electronics Corp, which are ideal for portable medical applications and other electronic devices.
Supplier news
Keystone Electronics Corp’s innovated new miniature screw terminals available from NPA
25/05/11 - NPA releases the latest miniature screw terminals innovated by Keystone Electronics Corp.
Supplier news
NPA Supplies New PC Battery Clips for Lithium-Ion Batteries
13/09/10 - NPA introduces the low profile, thru-hole PC battery clips for Lithium-Ion cells by Keystone Electronics in diameters ranging from 17mm to 19mm.
View all NPA Pty Ltd news

Contact NPA Pty Ltd

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
10 Gray Street
Kilkenny
SA 5009
Tel: 08 8268 2733
Fax: 08 8268 1455
10 Gray Street,
Kilkenny
South Australia 5009
Tel: (+61) (08) 8268 2733
Fax: (+61) (08) 8268 1455

Contact NPA Pty Ltd

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Clips | Connectors | Cable Accessories | Electrical Connectors | Electronic Enclosures | Bolts | Bushings | Cable Bolts | Cable Connections | Cable Connectors | Cable Covers | Cable Enclosures | Cable Guides |
View All