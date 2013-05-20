Solar Power Wire Management, Junction Boxes, Connector Sets, Grounding and Screening Solutions from NPA

NPA range of solar products includes Heyco Solar Power Components. Heyco is a well-recognised leader in the design and manufacture of wire management products for the solar industry. With up to 20 years warranty on some critical solar parts - order today and your parts will still be covered in 2039! Call us now to request our full Solar Components Catalogue.

MARINE GRADE STAINLESS STEEL CABLE TIES – SELF LOCKING

Tough and resilient to extremes of temperature and hostile environments. Manufactured to a stringent quality standards. Self-locking head design. Extremely competitive pricing for bulk purchases.

SOLAR POWER COMPONENTS LABKIT #9

LabKits are perfect for product design departments, experimental labs, and for all prototype work.

The Heyco Solar Power Components LabKit #9 contains an assortment of the most popular Solar Panel Connectors, Cordgrips, Clips and other accessories.

Parts in LabKits are available in various sizes and colours. Please consult us for further information.

STAINLESS STEEL CABLE CLIPS

SunRunner Clips to suit ever type of cable module, panel, frame, rail and rail-less system. Clips have rounded smooth edges and a selection of vinyl coated clamps and clips are available.

CABLE GLANDS

Securely attach cables to an enclosure with Liguid Tight Cordgrips. Suitable for Enphase Q and SolarEdge cables. Multiple cables per cordgrip. Utilises skinned-over technology so that unused holes retain a liquid tight seal.